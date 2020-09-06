10 Things that could realistically happen in WWE before 2021

It looked for a brief time after WrestleMania 36 that WWE was going to show squash matches and archive footage on television every week, with storylines no longer being treated as a priority while events were filmed at the Performance Center.

Fortunately, as the weeks went on, WWE stopped replaying matches from years ago and began to focus on the current-day product again.

Since then, various long-term storylines have played out on WWE television over the last few months, including “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins’ feud with the Mysterio family, and the demise of Bayley and Sasha Banks as a tag team.

With four months left of 2020, WWE is bound to produce even more major storyline developments before the year is out, especially with Roman Reigns back on TV and with a WWE Draft yet to take place.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 storyline developments that could realistically happen in WWE before 2021.

#10 NXT invades RAW and SmackDown

Triple H led NXT's invasion in 2019

Up until 2019, the Survivor Series pay-per-view had a RAW vs. SmackDown theme after the two brands were given exclusive rosters in 2016.

Last year, Survivor Series took place just a couple of months after NXT debuted as a two-hour weekly show on the USA Network, so the black and gold brand’s Superstars were also involved in the annual rivalry between WWE’s main shows.

It is unclear whether RAW, SmackDown and NXT will compete against each other again at Survivor Series 2020, but it is worth noting that Triple H has already confirmed that a WWE Draft is on the horizon.

Once the next set of roster changes are finalized, do not be surprised if NXT Superstars make their presence felt by invading the WWE ThunderDome.

#9 Roman Reigns moves to WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has aligned with Paul Heyman

As we saw in 2019, WWE allows World Champions to move between brands in every Superstar Shake-Up/Draft, which means the WWE Champion (currently Drew McIntyre) and Universal Champion (currently Roman Reigns) could potentially swap shows in the near future.

Storylines on RAW and SmackDown have improved a lot over the last couple of months, but viewing figures for the red brand’s show are still way below what they should be.

If WWE wants to boost RAW’s ratings with some more star power, Reigns could be the man to help with that.