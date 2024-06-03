WWE RAW has a power-packed set of heels such as Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Finn Balor among others. On the other hand, the show also features many babyfaces including, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and others. So, the heel-to-babyfaces ratio on the red brand is doing quite great.

However, WWE SmackDown seems to have more heels than babyfaces, especially ruthless heels. Ever since Solo Sikoa added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to The Bloodline, the babyfaces such as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have been having a hard time keeping up. At this point, the blue brand needs someone who knows how the Samoan faction functions and can help take it down or at least, neutralize the situation. It's Jey Uso.

The YEET Master has been one of the top stars on WWE RAW since leaving The Bloodline late last year. Jey left after the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat. Jimmy turned on his brother during the closing moment of the match and Reigns took the advantage to retain his championships and his crown.

It so happens that after Jey Uso lost to Gunther during the King of the Ring Tournament, he was written off WWE TV. On the other hand, he did work a dark match after last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. So, he isn't injured but the company is mostly setting up his next feud and he has a good chance of moving to the blue show for it.

With the rumors of Roman Reigns returning as a babyface to tackle Solo Sikoa's ruthlessness, Jimmy Uso will likely return with The Tribal Chief as face too. The 10-time Tag Team Champion could join Reigns and his twin in this war. Jey Uso is a former six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and a four-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion.

To bring Jey Uso to WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis can offer a trade where one superstar moves to RAW. There are quite a few superstars who can move to RAW to start a fresh feud.

WWE RAW's women's roster is short on babyfaces

Currently, Liv Morgan is the Women's World Champion and she is yet to solidify her heel turn. But once she does, the women's roster will be slightly short of top superstars who can challenge for the gold.

One of the most credible superstars was Becky Lynch, but her WWE contract expired after last week's WWE RAW following King and Queen of the Ring. The Man is reportedly yet to re-sign a new contract.

Furthermore, fans are speculating that if Morgan aligns with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, it can trigger a babyface turn for Rhea Ripley when she returns to the ring.