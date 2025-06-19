10-time WWE champion to return after 9 months and help Goldberg defeat Gunther at SNME? Chances explored

After months of speculation, Goldberg and Gunther are finally set to lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Gunther reclaimed his spot as the top champion of the red brand by defeating Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General's celebration was cut short by the return of Goldberg, who challenged the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. There is a possibility that Da Man could find an unexpected ally in the form of Bret Hart in his quest to dethrone Gunther.

The Ring General has been on a dominant run since his arrival at the Stamford-based promotion. After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther is back on top once again with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. While Goldberg has dominated every opponent he's been in the ring with, Da Man will go into this match against The Ring General as the underdog.

This could potentially be Goldberg's final run in the Stamford-based promotion, and WWE could make it special by involving Bret Hart in it. The Hitman and Da Man were once part of a tag team in WCW. During their run, the duo managed to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship as well. While an unfortunate incident in the ring during a match soured their relationship, the two veterans could finally make amends and create an iconic moment in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 10-time WWE champion could return after nine months and assist the former Universal Champion in defeating Gunther. This would make sense considering what happened during The Hitman's last appearance on RAW. Bret was interrupted and mocked by Gunther. The Ring General brought up Bret's real-life issues with Goldberg and claimed The Hitman was his second favorite wrestler after Da Man.

The Hitman could get his revenge by helping Goldberg defeat Gunther on July 12. That said, this angle is only speculative at this point.

Veteran believes Goldberg will defeat Gunther at SNME

While speaking on UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter talked about the upcoming battle between Gunther and Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. Apter believed the former Universal Champion would not come back to lose in his final match.

"Knowing him, knowing his personality, and knowing him personally, I don't think he would come back to lose and go out that way. I just don't see that happening to him... I am talking about his final match. I think he wants to be champion one more time."

The Hall of Famer has defeated Kevin Owens and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the past to win the WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if Da Man can shock the world once again at SNME.

