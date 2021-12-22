10 current and former WWE Superstars who became parents in 2021

2021 has been a mixed year for the WWE Universe. Superstars such as Big E, Damian Priest, and Nikki A.S.H. have made it big during the year and achieved personal milestones in the ring.

On the other hand, many WWE Superstars did not do as well during the year, some superstars even being released from their contracts in 2021. Outside the ring, life has gone on for the superstars who have continued to work hard.

Many current and former WWE Superstars reached some personal milestones outside the ring during the year. In 2021, a few superstars were blessed with children. A number of these superstars became parents for the first time in their lives.

With that being said, check out the 10 WWE Superstars who became parents in 2021.

#10. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy and Reby Sky became parents for the fourth time in 2021

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is currently spicing things up for AEW. Hardy is married to former IMPACT Wrestling star Reby Sky.

The couple married in October 2013 and appeared for several wrestling promotions together. Reby was also part of Matt Hardy’s vignettes for WWE as part of his Broken Universe.

The couple have three sons, Maxel, Wolfgang and Bartholemew. Their eldest son, dubbed ‘King Maxel’, played a key role in his father’s cinematic segments on IMPACT Wrestling and also appeared in WWE. In early 2021, Hardy took to Instagram to announce that his wife was expecting their fourth child. The Broken One was happy to announce that Sky was expecting a baby girl this time around.

“#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl!”

Reby Sky gave birth to the couple’s fourth child Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy, who arrived on Sunday, July 11, in an outdoor home birth.

“Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz,” the pair told Us on Tuesday, July 13, noting that their daughter was 20 inches long. “[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas … outdoors, during a rainstorm.”

Hardy is currently ripping it up in the ring for AEW. It looks like the former WWE Superstar still has a lot left in the tank, and we could even see him reunite with his brother Jeff Hardy for a final run.

