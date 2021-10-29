10 WWE Superstars who were hazed backstage

WWE has been the dream destination for nearly every wrestler in the industry. The company has the power to take stars from the wrestling ring and turn them into megastars.

Over the years, many new faces have come into WWE and become breakout sports entertainers. While many have had it easy in the company, others have encountered some problems.

Fans have heard stories about backstage hazing problems in WWE for several decades. John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) has been at the heart of many accusations of hazing over the years.

He’s not the only one who has hazed WWE Superstars, and many other big names have also come up during such conversations. Top stars have opened up about their early backstage experience at the company, and we’ve collected some verified ones to create this list.

Take a look at the 10 WWE Superstars who were hazed during their time in the company.

#10. WWE Superstar John Morrison was hazed by JBL

John Morrison returned to WWE last year and is still looking to make it big as a singles competitor. Morrison is one of the better in-ring performers in WWE and deserves to win a world title before retiring.

During his early days, Morrison was one of the superstars who was hazed by JBL. The former WWE Champion tried to use Morrison and Joey Mercury to play a prank on Justin Roberts.

Roberts was hazed by JBL many times in WWE, and he used other superstars to do his dirty work. Morrison has opened up about the incident and said:

“JBL asked me and my partner [Joey Mercury] to steal [Justin’s] passport, and we didn’t. JBL was one of the main event guys at the time, and I don’t remember exactly what Justin Roberts did to become the target of the hazing for this specific overseas trip, but JBL asked me and Joey to snag Justin’s passport. I remember it 'being a thing', you know? We were looking at Justin, he was a few rows ahead of us on this plane, sleeping. We were like, “What do we do?”... Ultimately, we considered the options, and wound up deciding to not do it. This is a weird thing for a wrestler to say, especially in that era, but I usually went by the golden rule. I wouldn’t have appreciated someone doing that to me, especially someone I considered a peer,” said Morrison.

Derrick @Number1nygfan JBL compared John Morrison's athleticism to Mr. Perfect? JBL compared John Morrison's athleticism to Mr. Perfect?

Morrison stood up to JBL as he was one of the top names working on SmackDown at the time and could do so. Unfortunately for Justin, JBL did not tone down his hazing.

