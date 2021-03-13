10 WWE superstars you probably didn't know competed in NXT

WWE NXT has provided the main roster with some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today. From Seth Rollins to Roman Reigns, many Superstars on RAW and SmackDown started off by competing in NXT during the 2010s.

Seth Rollins Was The First NXT Champion pic.twitter.com/Xr988ftMmc — Alan The Greatest. (@alantheus23) July 27, 2020

Other main roster superstars, such as Ember Moon, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens, have even gone back to NXT for one-off matches or longer second stints with the brand.

Let’s take a look at the 10 WWE superstars who you probably didn’t know once competed in NXT.

#10 Kofi Kingston - 2 matches in WWE NXT

Kofi Kingston and Rusev shared the WWE NXT ring

The New Day is undoubtedly one of the most successful factions in WWE. While Big E and Xavier Woods both came up from NXT and made it big on the main roster, Kofi Kingston was a part of WWE from well before NXT became its own brand.

Big E and Woods competed in several matches on NXT, with Kofi even being featured in a couple of them.

Kofi had his first NXT match against Rusev in January 2014. The former WWE Champion ended up losing the match by submission and had a rematch against "The Bulgarian Brute" a couple of weeks later.

Kofi managed to deliver Trouble in Paradise to Rusev to pick up the victory in his second and final match on the Black & Gold brand. Kofi has since spoken about the superstars he’d like to face from NXT.

“There’s too much talent! Adam Cole is awesome, Johnny Gargano is awesome, Rodrick Strong is awesome, and I can’t mention names because I’ll leave names out!” said Kingston.

“Tyler Breeze too, is amazing. You know there’s way too much talent for me to pick [who I want to face most]. It’s the same situation, where I’m hoping all of those guys make it up to the roster at some point in time.”

Even though Kofi is working in a tag team with Woods now, fans could see him move to the Black & Gold brand for some time to help increase its ratings. His knowledge and experience could help up-and-coming Superstars on the brand.

