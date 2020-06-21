10 WWE Superstars that were replaced in storylines and the reasons why

All of these WWE stars were replaced in their intended storylines

Many WWE stars have been replaced in storylines over the years

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE has been forced to redraft many storylines over the years

WWE's creative team often creates storylines that run for months in advance and when talent is contracted to the company, there is no reason to think that they would be unable to play their part.

That being said, WWE presents their product live under normal circumstances and so has to account for injuries or suspensions as well as any other issues stars may have with playing that role.

In recent years, the company has been handed a number of blows when it comes to talent not being able to be part of storylines that were written for them. The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused more issues for WWE than ever before, so many of the company's top stars have been replaced in the storylines instead.

Here are just 10 different occasions where the company has been forced to rewrite a storyline with a different Superstar.

#10 Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura replace The Forgotten Sons in WWE Tag Title Feud

This is the most recent occasion on the list and if reports are to be believed, The Forgotten Sons have been taken out of the title picture with The New Day because of Jaxson Ryker's recent politically-charged comments.

The former NXT star faced backlash from many WWE stars for his tweet and his teammates even distanced themselves from his views, but they have still been dropped from the story. Last night on SmackDown it was made clear that they had been replaced by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Advertisement

#9 Finn Balor replaces Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan was drafted in to replace Dean Ambrose when the former Shield member was forced onto the sidelines at the end of 2017, but he was then handed his own bad luck later in the year when he neck injury forced him out indefinitely.

Jordan was in a storyline with Seth Rollins at the time and had to be replaced by Finn Balor in Tag Team matches at WWE house shows. Balor and Rollins worked well together and there were reports that he was the man that the company originally wanted to team with Rollins following Ambrose's bicep injury.

1 / 5 NEXT