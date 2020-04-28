10 WWE Superstars who desperately need a title run in 2020

A good title run this year will work wonders for a few WWE Superstars

WWE have a plethora of talent. It is difficult to pick and choose the top guys, especially considering the fact that a few old-school norms about the ‘top guys’ of the company still dominate the final decisions.

Unfortunately for the talents, when the WWE creatives fail to strike the rod when the iron is hot, several Superstars lose their momentum and fade into oblivion.

In the last year or so, we have seen several new faces arrive on the main roster and immediately impress the crowd. But due to the huge number of talents, some of them have been subjected to limited appearances despite being immensely popular with the crowd.

A lot of WWE Superstars, both old and `new, could use a title run before this year ends in order to strengthen their position on the roster.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 such WWE Superstars who desperately need a good title run in 2020. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 Ricochet

Ricochet is destined to reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment

While Ricochet does have an Intercontinental Title reign to his name, it is safe to say that his run with the gold was underwhelming. So far, in 2020, the high-flying WWE Superstar has just one significant act to boast about. His low blow to Brock Lesnar was pivotal in allowing Drew McIntyre to eliminate the Beast Incarnate from Royal Rumble.

In the following weeks, it was evident that the creatives don’t have a huge plan in store for Ricochet. Fortunately for him, he was put in a team alongside Cedric Alexander, who is yet another talent that deserves more on the main roster.

They both have been competing in the RAW Tag Team division and given their talent, it is quite possible for them to find a way into the Tag Team title picture on the red brand.

While RAW has several good tag teams in the locker room, their feuds have not been nearly as engaging as the SmackDown Tag Team feuds. If Ricochet and Alexander win the RAW Tag Team Championship this year, they will certainly find themselves in interesting feuds and will deliver great matches to help elevate the entire division.

But without the title reign, both Ricochet and Alexander will be limited to the mid-card for a long time.