10 WWE Superstars who tried their hands at music

Many WWE superstars are multi-talented

The WWE have signed some of the best wrestlers who’ve walked the planet over the years. These Superstars have displayed unparalleled in-ring skills, and have become some of the most legendary men and women in sports entertainment.

Most of the Superstars in the WWE are multi-talented, and have either had a different career before joining the WWE or are currently running one as a passion. From being body guards, flight attendants, water delivery-men, waiters and waitresses, and working in pet stores, many superstars have come a long way.

Some of them have even tried their hands at music either before joining the wrestling business or after doing so. While most have fallen flat on their face during their music careers, a few have become professional musicians.

Let’s take a look at 10 famous superstars who have tried their hands at music.

#10 Randy Savage

Arguably one of the best wrestlers the WWE has ever seen also thought he could take a shot at a music career. The late wrestler stepped into the world of rap music around 2003 after he saw his wrestling career fade away.

His first, and only, full-length album titled Be A Man was released in 2003 and was not vey well received. He even wrote a track to diss Hulk Hogan, which had the same title as the album. Savage toured the album and wished to record a few more, but that never happened.

