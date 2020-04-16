10 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon may never release

With many WWE employees released from the company, there's an air of uncertainty

However, there are a few Superstars who are still safe from ever possibly being released

Vince McMahon

April 15th, 2020 will undoubtedly go down as one of the dark days in WWE history. With over 20 Superstars across all three brands being released, what many failed to realize was the plethora of layoffs that happened backstage to the non-talents.

It's an unfortunate situation and whether you believe that the layoffs were justified or not, there must have been several factors gone into the decision. All we can do is hope that the layoffs are only temporary as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and aren't long-term.

We were admittedly surprised at the number of Superstars laid off and the reality is that certain Superstars are close to untouchable (unless external circumstances prove otherwise).

These 10 Superstars possibly belong in that category and we believe that they may never be released from WWE.

#10. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most important names in WWE's women's division

Alexa Bliss is a Superstar who's far exceeded the initial expectations that were set for her. She was a late pick in the WWE Draft in 2016 and at the time, most fans still believed that Superstars who were successful in NXT would be virtually guaranteed success on the so-called "main roster".

Bliss was a part of a small SmackDown Women's roster in 2016 and it only took her over four months to capture her first title in WWE, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Becky Lynch after sending the latter through a table at TLC.

She's been an important part of both RAW and SmackDown since, being the first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. After winning them multiple times, she would find tag team title success in 2019 and 2020 as well. She's one of the biggest stars on the roster and could be safe from ever being released.

