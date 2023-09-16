11-time World Champion needs to return to challenge Rhea Ripley 

A veteran WWE Superstar needs to consider returning after recent comments from The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant since joining The Judgment Day faction. The group was originally led by Edge but they betrayed him after Finn Balor joined the group. The faction made matters personal with the Hall of Famer when Rhea Ripley targeted his wife last year.

Last year at the Extreme Rules, Ripley brutally attacked Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and hit her with a con-chair-to. The Glamazon and The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Judgment Day in a mixed tag team match earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber, but that may not be enough revenge for the legend.

Edge could return to challenge the Women's World Champion to an unlikely singles match in the weeks ahead to try and put a stop to The Judgment Day's dominance on WWE RAW. The group recently tried to expand by recruiting Jey Uso and could become the most powerful faction in the entire company if they are not stopped soon.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals she wants to face Edge in a singles match

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has proven that she can manhandle the male superstars on the roster and is interested in facing the former leader of The Judgment Day in a match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley listed off several male stars she would like to have a match against. The Eradicator named Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and then mentioned the original leader of The Judgment Day. Ripley noted that she doesn't like to get bossed around by anyone and added that she has a lot of aggression toward Edge that she would like to get out.

"Then there's also Edge. I would love to face Edge. He was the leader of The Judgment Day at one point, and Mami don't like getting bossed around by anyone. I don't like feeling like I have someone in charge. That's why The Judgment Day works so well now. I still have a lot of pent-up aggression against Edge that I would love to get out." [3:34 – 3:52]

The veteran's name was reportedly removed from the WWE's internal roster this week, only to be added back but not as an active performer. Only time will tell if the 49-year-old returns to the company and potentially answers Ripley's challenge sometime down the line.

