11 WWE Champions that never won the Royal Rumble match

Before it can be said: Bray Wyatt was WWE Champion (Pic Source: SI/ WWE / Complex)

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away and it's only fitting that the WWE Universe looks into the past to see who has won the match previously. Names like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns are just a few that pop up when looking into which WWE Superstars have won it.

But, there are some surprising exceptions. In the history of the Royal Rumble, some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time have never actually won the event. It was one of those rare circumstances where real life is stranger than fiction and some of the names are quite revealing.

Here are 11 WWE Champions that never won the Royal Rumble.

#11. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal (Pic Source: WWE)

Yes, Jinder Mahal - his first-ever title win was the WWE Championship, which he beat Randy Orton for, was a shock to the system. The man, who was practically a glorified jobber to most, suddenly became WWE Champion. He even won the U.S. Championship and is also a 2-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Jinder Mahal is currently on the injury list, but there is a good possibility that he could be back sooner than later.

#10. Kofi Kingston

Royal Rumble is special for Kofi (Pic Source: WWE)

One of the biggest Cinderella stories of last year, Kofi Kingston has always featured in some shape or form in the Royal Rumble. Most times, it's about how he manages to save himself from being eliminated. He's been doing it so long that it has become a regular feature of the Royal Rumble match itself.

It would be fair to say that wrestling fans will be tuning in to see what creative save Kofi will attempt this year.

