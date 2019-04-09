12 Notable Superstars who weren't a part of WrestleMania 35

Some pretty big names

WWE has the biggest roster today than ever before, with WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live each having full rosters of more than a dozen superstars each. With such a large quantity, it has gotten pretty easy for many Superstars to be left off each show and pay-per-view-events every week.

Today you can even see the Royal Rumble event struggle to fit in every Superstar, and even bigger events than that, like WrestleMania, are unfortunately struggling to find the space. Despite the Show of Shows often featuring as much as 15+ matches, not every WWE Superstar can make the cut, and WrestleMania 35 in 2019 is a big example of how.

Several notable WWE stars were left off the card this year. So many names missed out on a very big paycheck, including several former WWE Heavyweight Champions and Superstars who were once in a very prominent position on the WrestleMania card.

Whether it was last minute changes, minor injuries or creative issues, here are 12 notable superstars who WWE left off the WrestleMania 35 card in 2019.

#12 Goldust

A Golden opportunity

As of this writing, Goldust has been out of action since June 2018 after having surgery on his knees. The timeline of his return is unknown, so it is understandable why the bizarre one was not included in any match on the card.

However, I think it was more than perfectly feasible for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to have been at least featured in a backstage skit with his other fellow WWE legends we saw on Sunday. I think Goldust would have been best suited for the backstage skit between Alexa Bliss, the B-Team and Ron Simmons, to add some of his well-timed comedic chops.

It is possible that WWE is keeping him off-camera period, due to his unconfirmed status with the company in regards to possibly leaving later this year.

