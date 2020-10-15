12 Superstars WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wants to face

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, is currently embroiled in a feud with "The Viper" Randy Orton. Orton and McIntyre will clash again at the coming pay-per-view event, Hell in a Cell.

Since becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36, McIntyre has defeated stars like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and The Big Show, among others.

Nevertheless, The Chosen One has named various Superstars he would like to face from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Here are 12 Superstars Drew McIntyre wants to compete against inside the squared circle.

#12. WWE RAW Superstar Sheamus

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre named Sheamus as one of many opponents he wanted to face in WWE.

Sheamus has been recently involved in feuds with Big E and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown before the 2020 WWE Draft.

The earliest record of a singles competition between Sheamus and McIntyre dates back to FCW in 2009. Since then, both men have wrestled one-on-one on a few occasions like Tribute To The Troops '11, as well as during a SmackDown taping in 2012.

Times have changed considerably since then. A match between these accomplished world champions could be a hard-hitting slugfest today.

#11. WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre named Cesaro as an opponent he would like to work with. Interestingly, fans have never had the opportunity to see McIntyre and Cesaro in a one-on-one match.

Cesaro has been a tag team competitor for a while now. In fact, SmackDown retained The Swiss Cyborg alongside Shinsuke Nakamura as a tag team in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Even though McIntyre and Cesaro are on different brands right now, WWE's leniency towards the brand split has opened up various ways to schedule cross-brand matches.