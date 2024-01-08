12-time WWE champion to return from injury and help Jey Uso win his first singles title? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso has been trying his best to establish himself as Main Event material. Even though he has potential, he hasn’t quite won enough singles matches to prove himself.

His first singles win ever since arriving on the red brand was on the December 18, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Ludwig Kaiser with some assistance from Kofi Kingston. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Uso and Kofi Kingston won against the Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser after the match had to be stopped midway because Vinci needed medical attention.

Currently, Xavier Woods is recovering from an injury, but his status is seemingly “week-to-week.” Considering Main Event Jey’s alliance with Kofi Kingston, it’s possible Xavier Woods will return to join the same alliance. With Woods and Kingston by his side, Main Event Jey can set out to win his first singles title.

Since he’s on RAW, his target can be the World Heavyweight Championship. However, given his feud with Imperium, Uso can turn his focus on Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship while Woods and Kingston take care of Vinci and Kaiser.

Bill Apter gives his opinion about Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

Main Event Jey’s victory against Ludwig Kaiser helped him get his momentum back. It set him up for future bouts with the faction as well.

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed that even though Uso won the match, it wasn’t enough to make Jey ‘Main Event’ worthy.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble."

It’s unknown how WWE wants to proceed with Main Event Uso and Kofi Kingston’s union and whether or not they’ll get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

