Throughout history, WWE has introduced various mixed tag teams where the members of those teams turned out to be a real-life couple.

Out of all the stars currently associated with WWE, several couples have wrestled together as a tag team in WWE, or in some promotion other than the world's biggest sports entertainment giant.

To qualify for this list, both members of the following real-life couples should be associated with WWE either by a contract or by their recent media appearances. With that being said, here are 14 current real-life WWE couples who wrestled as a tag team.

#14 Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro wrestled as a tag team in WWE

Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro signed their WWE contracts a few months apart. While Ricochet is the more accomplished Superstar in this business out of the two, Kacy was already famous before WWE thanks to her career as an obstacle competitor.

During their time in NXT, Kacy & Ricochet teamed up together in NXT house shows. The couple faced The Velveteen Dream and Vanessa Borne in 2018, followed by another mixed-tag team match against Kona Reeves and Vanessa Borne.

In early 2019, the duo faced Rhea Ripley and Shane Thorne, shortly after which Ricochet appeared on WWE's main roster.

#13 Roderick Strong & Marina Shafir wrestled as a tag team in WWE

I give you Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir, one of the FauxHorsewomen. pic.twitter.com/VPmfqT6iV3 — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) October 15, 2018

Roderick Strong has been married to Marina Shafir since 2018, and they also have a son together. Both of them have been a part of NXT for most of their careers in WWE.

In 2019, Roderick and Marina teamed-up at NXT house shows on two separate occasions. The first time around, Kyle O'Reilly also teamed up with the duo in a six-person tag team match against Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, and Damian Priest. Several months later, Roderick Strong & Marina Shafir faced Matt Riddle & Rhea Ripley.

The married couple lost on both occasions.