14 WWE women who were replaced on Total Divas (and the reasons why)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.32K // 27 Aug 2019, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss and Lana used to be on Total Divas

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville will be among a group of six cast members on the upcoming ninth season of Total Divas.

The addition of three new featured personalities, including the returning Carmella, comes following the news that Lana and Paige will no longer appear on the show.

Starting on October 2, Total Divas will also see three Superstars return from the previous season – Naomi, Natalya and Nia Jax – while Brie Bella and Nikki Bella will only make guest appearances in future episodes.

With Lana, Paige and both Bella Twins moving aside, let’s take a look through the six-year history of the E! reality show to find out exactly why 14 previous cast members were replaced.

#14 and #13 The Bella Twins

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have been the two main cast members on Total Divas since the series began in 2013, with Brie’s family life with Daniel Bryan and Nikki’s relationship with John Cena often being the featured storylines.

Despite retiring from in-ring competition in early 2019, the Bella Twins are still very busy with other commitments outside of the squared circle, including their podcast, wine business, clothing line, YouTube channel and the Total Bellas TV series.

Nikki told People earlier this year that their filming schedule with Total Bellas made it difficult for them to appear as regular personalities on Total Divas.

“Brie and I have been with the franchise from the beginning and have literally put our hearts and souls and our lives on TV… We filmed all year long. When other people would get breaks from the reality cameras, Brie and I would be filming the next season of 'Bellas' and then we’d go straight into 'Divas'.”

Now that both Bellas have been replaced, Natalya will be the only person who has appeared as a cast member on every Total Divas season when the ninth season starts in October.

1 / 7 NEXT