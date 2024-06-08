Clash at the Castle will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland.

The top matches made official for the show currently include Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match.

Moreover, Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, while Bayley will put the WWE Women's Title on the line against Piper Niven. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will also defend the Women's Tag Team Title in a Triple Threat match against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

While the show is set to feature a number of big names, there are also many popular WWE talents who will miss it.

Let's take a look 15 at of those names.

#15. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars who will likely miss next week's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The Man last appeared on WWE television in a Steel Cage match against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a losing effort.

Her WWE contract expired at the end of May and she is apparently taking some time off from the Stamford-based promotion.

#14. & #13. Brock Lesnar and Alexa Bliss

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. The Beast Incarnate is not expected back in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon after his name was linked with Vince McMahon in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss has been on maternity leave since the start of last year. The multi-time Women's Champion last competed in the ring against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

Unless Wyatt 6 finally debuts at Clash at the Castle, she will probably miss the event.

#12. Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been one of the most popular names on WWE RAW this year. He recently inserted his name for the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, so his next Premium Live Event appearance will probably be in Canada.

The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion is not involved in any feud right now, so he may not travel to Scotland for the upcoming PLE.

#11. & #10. Logan Paul and LA Knight

Logan Paul has been a part of almost all major WWE events this year, but he could miss Clash at the Castle in Scotland. LA Knight wants a shot at Paul's United States Championship, but The Maverick thinks that The Megastar has not done anything significant to deserve a title match.

A face-off between them for the title is inevitable, but WWE will probably hold it off until Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. Therefore, fans may not get to see the two stars in Glasgow.

#9. Sheamus

Sheamus was an important part of the first-ever Clash at the Castle in Cardiff back in 2022. He had the match of the night against Gunther, which set the course for The Ring General's historic Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Celtic Warrior is involved in a feud against Ludwig Kaiser on RAW. The Imperium member has not only insulted the former world champion but also injured him. However, their match is unlikely to be held at Clash at the Castle and will probably be saved for Money in the Bank.

#8. & #7. Gunther and Randy Orton may not face each other at Clash at the Castle

Gunther is one of the biggest European stars in WWE right now and he would have been a good addition to the Clash at the Castle match card this year.

The Ring General is currently at odds with Randy Orton due to his controversial win against The Viper at King and Queen of the Ring last month. However, with The Viper out injured and Gunther set to challenge for the World Title at SummerSlam, it's unlikely that either will be in Scotland.

#6. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was drafted to WWE RAW during the 2024 Draft alongside the rest of the Latino World Order. The group has not been doing much since its feud with Legado Del Fantasma came to an end.

The WWE Hall of Famer is another name who is expected to miss Clash at the Castle.

#5. Injured stars - CM Punk and others

A lot of WWE talents are currently sidelined due to injuries, which is why they will miss Clash at the Castle.

CM Punk is a major name who is injured, but fans still want to see him at Clash at the Castle during or after Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. However, WWE may not book The Best in the World for the event as the company would want to give The Scottish Warrior a proper crowning moment if he wins the title in his home country.

Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Rhea Ripley are also some top names who are not expected back in action anytime soon, so they likely will not be featured at Clash at the Castle.

#4. & #3. Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been a long-time rival of The Bloodline and things between him and the group just keep getting worse with every week passing.

The rivalry is one of the biggest storylines in WWE right now, but the Stamford-based promotion has not announced anything regarding it for Clash at the Castle.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, so a match between him and Owens would have been a great way to commemorate his game-changing debut. But it seems like both men are not in Triple H's plans for the event.

#2. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the biggest name who will not be a part of Clash at the Castle unless Triple H has a major surprise up his sleeve.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen in WWE since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, and he probably will not be back until SummerSlam.

#1. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to capture the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia last month. The WWE RAW star is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day and does not have an opponent for Clash at the Castle.

It seems like her next challenger will be Rhea Ripley after she returns from injury, so Morgan's defense of the Women's World Championship could be delayed until Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

