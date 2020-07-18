15 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon tweets birthday messages to (and 15 he doesn't) 

On April 2, 2013, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced to the world that he had set up a Twitter account.

Hello @WWEUniverse! The Chairman is now on @Twitter. Get ready for #BigReveal on Friday night. In the meantime…#RAW — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 2, 2013

While the majority of WWE Superstars use Twitter to further storylines and give fans an insight into their personal lives, Vince McMahon’s tweets are usually related to business or birthdays. That’s right – birthdays.

Vince McMahon likes to celebrate WWE Superstars’ birthdays by giving them a special shout-out on Twitter, but not everybody on the roster is fortunate enough to receive a message from their boss.

With that in mind, we have trawled through over seven years of Vince McMahon’s Twitter posts to find out which men and women are deemed worthy of getting birthday tweets from the top decision-maker in WWE.

Our findings showed that Vince McMahon has tweeted 45 WWE Superstars – some past, some present – since 2013, but 19 of those only received one birthday message from the WWE Chairman.

To make this article easier to read, here are the 19 Superstars who have only been granted a birthday wish on one occasion: AJ Styles, Bayley, Bob Backlund, Bobby Lashley, Gerald Brisco, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Kane, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle, The Miz, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Sheamus, The Undertaker.

In addition to those, here are 11 former WWE Superstars who have received at least two birthday messages from Vince McMahon: Andre The Giant, Batista, Bret Hart, Bruno Sammartino, Chris Jericho, Dusty Rhodes, Mae Young, Pat Patterson, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior.

Now, after conducting way more research than anticipated for this article, let’s take a look at 15 modern-day WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon has sent birthday tweets to on more than one occasion, as well as 15 who get ignored by their boss on social media every year.

#30 Vince McMahon sends The Rock birthday tweets

Happy Birthday to @TheRock who went out on his shield a hero @WrestleMania — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 2, 2013

Believe it or not, Vince McMahon hardly sent any birthday tweets in the first two years that he was on Twitter. The Rock was the first person to receive a special message from his boss, and he has since had more birthday tweets from Vince (six) than anyone else.

#29 Vince McMahon does NOT send Braun Strowman birthday tweets

Braun Strowman has never "Got These Tweets" from Vince McMahon

Braun Strowman has made it clear in media interviews that he considers Vince McMahon to be his friend, as well as his boss, but their friendship has not reached birthday message level yet.

#28 Vince McMahon sends Titus O’Neil birthday tweets

A stellar athlete, a best-selling-author, a dedicated father and a world-class human being whose generosity knows no bounds. Happy Birthday, @TitusONeilWWE! pic.twitter.com/hJ2TJkZtno — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 29, 2020

Titus O’Neil’s tremendous work outside of WWE has not gone unnoticed by Vince McMahon. The former Prime Time Player has been described as a “world-class human being” by his boss.

#27 Vince McMahon does NOT send Charlotte Flair birthday tweets

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's most successful Superstars

Unbelievable, right? In fairness, Vince McMahon has tagged Charlotte Flair in plenty of promotional tweets over the last four years. He just always seems to forget her birthday!

#26 Vince McMahon sends Brock Lesnar birthday tweets

He’s been three-time Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, UFC champion and champion in the NCAA. There is only one like him in the world. Happy Birthday, @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/6xPa6DZDvu — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2020

Vince McMahon has sent three birthday tweets to Brock Lesnar (2016, 2019, 2020). Only Vince knows what happened to those 2017 and 2018 tweets.