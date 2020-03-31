15 WWE Superstars who main-evented WrestleMania only once

Which WWE Superstar happened to main-event The Showcase of The Immortals only once?

Some on the list include all-time greats and returning WWE Superstars

One and Done (Pic Source: WWE / AEW)

When people talk about WrestleMania, it would seem to be the place where dreams can come true. For WWE Superstars, the goal is simple -be in the main event of WrestleMania, for only then will they be immortalized in the years to come.

It is something that some WWE Superstars never achieved. For instance, one of the greatest stars of the last decade, CM Punk, never realized that dream. Though there is always a chance it could happen in this decade, assuming all the stars align for it to happen. But it does shine a light on what most WWE wrestlers have on their mind once they get to the company.

But others have had the pleasure of being in the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals and did so only once. Here are 15 WWE Superstars who main-evented WrestleMania only once.

#15 The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase - WrestleMania 4

Everyone had a price (Pic Source: WWE)

This was perhaps the first time that an entire tournament would take place at WrestleMania. The title was vacated after Andre the Giant sold the WWE title to Ted Dibiase. This laid the foundation for the Pay Per View, where a 14-man tournament would take place. Eventually, the main event would be Macho Man Randy Savage vs. The Million Dollar Man.

The match was a good one, considering that Savage had wrestled several times on the same night. While the match had its share of horseplay outside the ring, the moment is still fondly remembered for all the right reasons. This would also mark the first time that Randy Savage would become WWE Champion. It was a reign that lasted well into WrestleMania 5, where he would lose the title to Hulk Hogan.

