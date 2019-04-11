18 women who made a difference in WWE

Becky Two Belts

WWE presented their 35th edition of WrestleMania from the MetLife Stadium on April 7. Even though it was an 8-hour long marathon show, the event had some iconic moments. Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship. Kofi Kingston became the first African-American to win the WWE Championship. However, no moment can match the fact that women were in the main event of WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey tore the house down in an iconic match worthy of being the main event. However, they wouldn't have been there if not for many more women who made a difference. If we miss someone deserving, please feel free to add the name in the comments.

#18 Brie Bella

Brie Bella

One-half of the Bella Twins, Brie Bella became quite a star overcoming her limited in-ring abilities. She is a former WWE Divas Champion and a 3-time WWE Slammy Award winner. However, she has achieved greater success outside the ring, starring in reality series Total Bellas and their YouTube channel.

Brie Bella stated that Total Divas helped start the women's revolution, especially the drama surrounding the feud between Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon.

"I think [Total Divas] helped start the women's revolution. Total Divas led to more women coming to our show [saying] 'I gotta check this out'"

We can agree. She might not have been the best wrestler in town, but she was a marketable star and that helped sell women's matches for sure.

#17 Bayley

Bayley

A former NXT Women's Champion, WWE RAW Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, The Huggable One, Bayley has been a big part of the Women's Revolution. Her match against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 has been considered as a major landmark in the Women's Revolution. On that night, these two women stole the show and outshone everyone else.

It was the first televised NXT Takeover event, and Bayley and Shasha made an emphatic statement. Bayley became a star, especially.

She became so popular among the youth that everyone began to think she'd be the next John Cena. While she hasn't yet replicated the level of success in the main-roster that she had in NXT, she has made a difference. Her contributions will never be overlooked.

