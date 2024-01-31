19 year veteran to dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes? Massive swerve explored

Seth Rollins was speculated to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. The best way would have been either Punk winning the Men's Royal Rumble match or winning the Elimination Chamber match, which is rumored to take place to determine Rollins' challenger at the Show of Shows.

Speaking of winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes secured the victory, and CM Punk left the event injured. On the January 29th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins suggested The American Nightmare to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

If Cody Rhodes accepts Rollins' proposal and challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows, both of them may walk empty-handed.

Damian Priest started his wrestling career in 2005. The Punisher signed with WWE in 2018, and he became one of the company's top stars last year as he won the Money in the Bank contract in July 2023.

It so happens that Damian Priest still holds the Money in the Bank contract, and he has until July 2024 to cash it. The Grandest Stage Of Them All seems like quite the place to cash in and successfully overpower Seth Rollins!

In fact, The Visionary shouldn't be surprised at a WrestleMania cash-in, considering he did the same at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins cashed in during Roman Reigns vs. then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and successfully won the championship! History may repeat itself but with The Visionary on the losing end this time.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo rips into Seth Rollins for crying

Seth Rollins injured himself during his match against Jinder Mahal two weeks ago. Following that, he did a segment on RAW where he revealed the extent of his injury and that the doctors informed him that he would be out for three to four months.

However, The Visionary revealed he was going to ignore their advice and would be ready by the time WrestleMania 40 comes around. During this announcement, The Visionary got teary-eyed, which didn't sit well with former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo said:

"We got Rollins crying. He's got tears in his eyes. I don't know, he's crying because I might not be able to perform at WrestleMania. Bro, this is a business. you got hurt, bro. If the doctor says you're gonna be out for 3-4 months, and you're not gonna be able to perform at WrestleMania, I don't know if you realize this, when I was writing WrestleMania was just another show. We got WrestleMania, we got RAW tomorrow night. It was just another show. This guy is standing here crying because the doctor says he may not be able to be at WrestleMania."

So far, it's unknown who will actually step up to Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

