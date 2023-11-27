19-year veteran to immediately go on hiatus following CM Punk's WWE return? Exploring potential twist

CM Punk is back in WWE, following an epic ending to WWE Survivor Series. But not everybody is happy about the situation. After the show went off the air, Seth Rollins had a meltdown of sorts, with fans capturing his non-PG reaction to The Straight Edge Superstar's return.

While this was reportedly part of an angle, Rollins and Punk do have some heat in real life. If it's all planned, WWE is wise to capitalize on the situation. But it can go even further. The Visionary could lose his World Heavyweight Championship and go on a hiatus.

WWE should write Seth Rollins off for a couple of months, making everyone doubt whether it is real or storyline. The immediate question would be whether Punk has something to do with it, which can only create more buzz for their eventual match.

It just so happens that Rollins might need a break soon. His back issues have been well documented recently, so why not have Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the belt while The Architect spends a few months recovering?

Priest can have a solid world title reign as the final leg of The Judgment Day's dominance on RAW before losing it back to Seth Rollins when he returns. The possibilities are endless, all thanks to The Visionary's response to CM Punk's return.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is perfect for WWE WrestleMania 40

Whether Seth Rollins goes on hiatus or not, WrestleMania 40 is the perfect place for his likely feud with CM Punk to culminate. The match will almost certainly be for the World Heavyweight Title, instantly making it a potential main event. WWE cannot headline Night One of 'Mania with a better match.

What makes it even better is that both Punk and Rollins have actively said they want to main-event WrestleMania. Talk about killing two birds with one stone. This feud already has so many layers to it, and it hasn't even truly begun. WWE must not squander such an opportunity.

There are so many ways to garner interest in this storyline, one of which is Seth Rollins taking time off. There is enough star power to make up for his absence, with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton. It would only serve to enhance the realism of the situation with CM Punk.

