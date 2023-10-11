"I want to go in as a headliner" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar reveals he wants to main event WrestleMania

A WWE Superstar has made it known that they want to headline a future WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins is currently the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW. The Visionary opened up the show last night in Omaha but was quickly interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The former champion noted that Rollins is dealing with a bad back, and wants to face him when he is completely healthy.

McIntyre then suggested a title match at WWE Crown Jewel and Rollins accepted the challenge. Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura this past Saturday night at Fastlane in a Last Man Standing match.

During a Q&A session with Lunch with Larry, Seth Rollins claimed that his Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 does not count as the main event, and stated that he wants to walk into a future WrestleMania as a headliner on the show.

"Yes, I’d like to headline WrestleMania. I know I had the cash-in at WrestleMania 31, but that didn’t count as a main event to me. I want to go in as a headliner," said Rollins. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre comments on challenging Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre recently noted that he wanted to make sure he was on a "good run" before challenging Seth Rollins for the title.

The veteran star had been teaming with Matt Riddle on the red brand, but The Original Bro was released by the company last month. Speaking with Sportskeeda ahead of Superstar Spectacle last month, McIntyre disclosed that he wanted to earn the right to battle Rollins for the title.

"And the World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I want to make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth," said Drew McIntyre. [2:34 - 2:56]

Seth Rollins has been one of the most reliable superstars in the company for years now. Only time will tell if he get the chance to headline a WWE WrestleMania event down the line.

