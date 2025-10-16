2 Best options to dethrone Dominik Mysterio as WWE Intercontinental Champion and 3 worst options

Dominik Mysterio's time as WWE's Intercontinental Champion should be coming to an end soon. He's relied on the Judgment Day so much to keep his title that his antics are starting to wear on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.Several stars have challenged Dirty Dom for the title, but were cheated out of winning the belt. RAW stars like Penta, Rusev, and AJ Styles have already faced and lost to the current Intercontinental Champion.Since he's also the AAA Mega Champion, bookers want to keep him looking somewhat strong. When the time comes for him to drop the titles, the next two stars are the best options, while three others are worse choices.#5. Dominik Mysterio has battled Penta numerous timesThe time for Penta to beat Dirty Dom for the Intercontinental title has passed. He should have already captured the belt from his nemesis, but was cheated out of the opportunity in multiple bids for the title.Penta even lost again on the latest RAW after Mysterio cheated yet again. Having him win the championship at this point would be an admission that the prior booking decisions were mistakes.For that reason, the former AEW star isn't the best choice to dethrone Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.#4. AJ Styles deserves a better spotlight in WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike most of Dirty Dom's challengers, AJ Styles was cheated out of his shot to win the Intercontinental title. The younger Mysterio used a loaded mask to beat The Phenomenal One.Styles hasn't received a rematch and has been relegated to challenging Balor and McDonagh for the World Tag Team titles with Dragon Lee. That's a disappointing use of a wrestling legend.It's even more disheartening after his fantastic showing with John Cena at Crown Jewel. The former TNA Heavyweight Champ deserved to beat the arrogant youngster and is one of the best choices.#3. Jimmy Uso doesn't need singles goldEvery member of the OG Bloodline has won singles gold, except for Jimmy Uso. He may have captured multiple tag team titles with Jey Uso, but Jey moved on to a successful singles career once the faction disbanded.He's won both the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight titles as a member of RAW. Handing Jimmy Uso the mid-card title would feel like bookers wanting to give him a title just like his brother.Jimmy is often the star who is pinned in multi-person matches. That isn't the best choice to hold a mid-card championship.#2. Rusev needs revenge on Dominik MysterioThe Bulgarian Brute gets his rematch with Dirty Dom on the next episode of RAW. He lost in his first bid for the title after the Judgment Day member hit him with a low blow.The move made Rusev seem ordinary instead of the monster he's usually booked as. After returning to WWE this spring, he's been booked rather well despite sporadic usage.To give him a proper spotlight and prove he's the monster everyone knows he is, Rusev is a great choice to beat Dominik Mysterio for the title.#1. John Cena doesn't need another title on his Retirement TourDominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way.Since he's defeated many viable contenders to take the title, his pool of challengers is starting to run thin. There have been rumors that John Cena could be facing Dirt Dom in one of his final matches.Dom would revel in beating another WWE Legend. The showdown could even happen at Survivor Series: WarGames since he has limited dates.Cena is one of the worst options to dethrone Dominik Mysterio since he's leaving in under three months. The Retirement Tour ends at the end of December, so winning another title doesn't make sense.