2 epic returns, Massive doublecross - 5 possible endings to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is almost here, and the company has planned spectacular fixtures for the event featuring stars like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Bianca Belair, and more.

There isn't any confirmation on which match will likely headline the show, but one could expect one of the WarGames matches to be the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Several surprises like returns, character changes, and more could also be planned to close the show.

Without further ado, here are five possible ways the show could close.

#5. The babyface side's win at WarGames

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton are set to battle Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre inside the punishing environment at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and other babyfaces against The Judgment Day has been ongoing for months, and it seems like November 25 will mark the end of the feud. To ensure fans exit the arena happy, the company could feature Team Cody's win to close the show. The aftermath could also feature Orton hitting a much-awaited RKO to Rhea Ripley.

#4. Team Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre win at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

While most fans expect the babyface side to win, considering their momentum and it being Randy Orton's first match in over 18 months, the outcome could go either way.

While The Judgment Day has had internal problems, the group manages to aid each other to ensure victory. This has made the faction the most dominant force on WWE RAW. The addition of Drew McIntyre is a tremendous advantage for the group on November 25. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre could put their differences aside and work together, along with some help from Rhea Ripley, to win the battle at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#3. The babyface side wins, but there's a twist!

While the show could end with Cody Rhodes and party celebrating their win, the company could plan something to occur after the match.

Jey Uso seemed worried when The American Nightmare announced Randy Orton as their team member on WWE RAW. Jey is one of the reasons behind The Apex Predator's serious injury. (Find out how right here).

After they work in unison and defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton might surprisingly hit Jey Uso with a devastating RKO, leaving fans looking forward to the next episode of WWE RAW. Orton could also turn heel and RKO everyone if they try to defend Jey Uso. This will be an incredible way to continue the story.

#2. CM Punk returns

There has been incredible hype surrounding CM Punk's possible return to Titanland since he was released from his AEW contract. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is in his hometown of Chicago, leading to higher expectations of his comeback.

While there have been teases of his return, the promotion has been tight-lipped about the possibility of his return at the upcoming premium live event. Just like Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022, CM Punk could make his way to the ring after the main event match to say he's finally back after nine long years. This could be a great way to welcome him back to the company.

#1. Sasha Banks returns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company last year due to not being treated well. However, a lot has changed since their exit, the significant change being Triple H assuming control.

Bayley recently teased her real-life best friend's return by posting a photo of herself with Sasha Banks and others, with the caption, "I've always got a plan." Could she bring back her former tag team partner to ensure Damage CTRL's victory at WarGames?

While Sasha Banks is currently signed to NJPW as Mercedes Mone, the two promotions could work on a collaboration deal like they previously did with Chris Jericho's appearance at WrestleKingdom 12. Fans are always free to speculate in the world of professional wrestling.

