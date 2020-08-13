2 Injuries that Brock Lesnar genuinely caused and 3 that WWE scripted

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars who can blur the lines between fiction and reality every time he steps into a ring.

For example, looking back at his 2018 Royal Rumble Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman and Kane, the most memorable moment from the 10-minute encounter came when a visibly angry Brock Lesnar struck Strowman in the head with a real punch.

At the time, it was widely speculated that Brock Lesnar had genuine heat with his in-ring rival, but Strowman later revealed that they were on good terms after the match and they even laughed about the incident.

That Strowman altercation is just one example of a time that Brock Lesnar appeared to injure an opponent during a WWE match, but plenty of other Superstars and WWE employees have also felt the wrath of The Beast in televised segments.

In this article, let’s take a look at two injuries that Brock Lesnar legitimately caused in WWE, as well as three injuries that were simply part of a storyline.

#5 Brock Lesnar did not really injure Michael Cole

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 31 after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned Roman Reigns to win the title for the first time in his career.

One night later, a furious Brock Lesnar began attacking anybody in sight after Rollins refused to give him an immediate rematch for the title.

After launching J&J Security members Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury around the ringside area, Brock Lesnar grabbed Michael Cole and threw him into the ring. The Beast hit the WWE announcer with an F-5, causing one of his shoes to fly off, and Byron Saxton had to call commentary on his own for the next hour of the show.

WWE reported that Cole suffered a bulging disc at the C6/C7 level, as well as injuries to his neck, back and right shoulder, and he was forced to miss the following week’s episode of RAW.

Brock Lesnar, who was suspended indefinitely after he followed up the attack by F-5ing a cameraman, returned to WWE two months later to set up his rematch with Rollins at Battleground.

In storyline, Cole threatened a lawsuit against Brock Lesnar after the incident but they were able to settle out of court shortly before his return.