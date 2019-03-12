2 More Superstars Who Could Retire at WrestleMania and 3 Who Could Leave WWE Afterwards

Which Superstar is going to stay or leave WWE after WrestleMania?

This week’s Monday Night Raw left many fans in tears when Kurt Angle announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition in 3 weeks at WrestleMania 35. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Angle is in a bad shape and can't even do the simplest things.

According to a new rumor, he was even going to retire immediately without having any farewell match. However, this week the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he will retire at ‘Mania. Angle fought his final match in his hometown at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania against Apollo where he got the victory. However, he's not the only wrestler whose career could end at the Shows of Shows this year.

There are many other wrestlers who could retire at this pay-per-view whereas some could take a break from wrestling after working at ‘Mania. In this column, we will look at 5 such wrestlers.

#4 Retire at WrestleMania: Batista

Batista will face Triple H at WrestleMania 35

3 weeks ago, Batista returned to the WWE to spoil Ric Flair’s birthday celebration. And he did that by attacking the former World Champion backstage. Last week, Triple H called out Batista to come to Raw and this week, it happened.

The Animal came to Raw to address the things he did to Flair. Batista wanted a match against his mentor Triple H, which he eventually got, and it is why he attacked Flair. The former champion also wants to end his and HHH’s career with this match but it seems like only he will retire.

Even though WWE hasn’t announced this as a retirement match for Batista, it is more than likely that he will quit wrestling after facing Triple H. In many interviews, the former World Champion has expressed that he will only return against HHH and after that, he will retire.

There’s still some time left in ‘Mania and the WWE could put a stipulation in this match that Batista will retire if he loses to The Game.

