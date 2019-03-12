×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2 More Superstars Who Could Retire at WrestleMania and 3 Who Could Leave WWE Afterwards

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.97K   //    12 Mar 2019, 16:56 IST

Which Superstar is going to stay or leave WWE after WrestleMania?
Which Superstar is going to stay or leave WWE after WrestleMania?

This week’s Monday Night Raw left many fans in tears when Kurt Angle announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition in 3 weeks at WrestleMania 35. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Angle is in a bad shape and can't even do the simplest things.

According to a new rumor, he was even going to retire immediately without having any farewell match. However, this week the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he will retire at ‘Mania. Angle fought his final match in his hometown at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania against Apollo where he got the victory. However, he's not the only wrestler whose career could end at the Shows of Shows this year.

There are many other wrestlers who could retire at this pay-per-view whereas some could take a break from wrestling after working at ‘Mania. In this column, we will look at 5 such wrestlers.

#4 Retire at WrestleMania: Batista

Batista will face Triple H at WrestleMania 35
Batista will face Triple H at WrestleMania 35

3 weeks ago, Batista returned to the WWE to spoil Ric Flair’s birthday celebration. And he did that by attacking the former World Champion backstage. Last week, Triple H called out Batista to come to Raw and this week, it happened.

The Animal came to Raw to address the things he did to Flair. Batista wanted a match against his mentor Triple H, which he eventually got, and it is why he attacked Flair. The former champion also wants to end his and HHH’s career with this match but it seems like only he will retire.

Even though WWE hasn’t announced this as a retirement match for Batista, it is more than likely that he will quit wrestling after facing Triple H. In many interviews, the former World Champion has expressed that he will only return against HHH and after that, he will retire.

There’s still some time left in ‘Mania and the WWE could put a stipulation in this match that Batista will retire if he loses to The Game.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
I'm not alone.
5 Superstars Who Could Retire Batista
RELATED STORY
3 legendary WWE Superstars who could retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars Who Could Leave WWE by the End of This Year
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Rumored to Leave Soon and 2 That Are Confirmed
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who may leave WWE after WrestleMania, and 2 that may join
RELATED STORY
WWE: 3 Superstars Way Too Old to Wrestle & 2 That Are Surprisingly Not
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who need new finishing moves
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could retire John Cena
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Retire The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us