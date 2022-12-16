2 reasons Sheamus should challenge Roman Reigns and 2 reasons why Kevin Owens should

Without any unforeseen circumstances, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble event. The Tribal Chief's last successful title defense was against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, so Rumble should mark his first championship defense in over two months.

There are only two plausible candidates to face Reigns: Sheamus and Kevin Owens. The Celtic Warrior was initially planned to face The Head of The Table at the Alamodome, but it seems that the latest plans call for The Prizefighter to take that spot.

However, with more than a month to go until the Rumble, plans could change, and no official title match has been announced yet. Hence, Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns is a genuine possibility.

Here, we discuss two reasons Sheamus should face Roman Reigns and two why Kevin Owens should.

#4. Why Sheamus should challenge Roman Reigns: The Celtic Warrior is a fresh challenger

The biggest reason for choosing Sheamus over KO is that the former feels like a fresh challenger. Owens has faced Reigns multiple times in the last few years. During The Tribal Chief's early days as Universal Champion, the former NXT Champion was a significant thorn in his path.

Reigns defeated Owens in a TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs match and in a Last Man Standing match at the 2021 Royal Rumble. The Prizefighter might have won the prestigious title if Jey Uso or Paul Heyman hadn't interfered.

Furthermore, the two stars battled inside the Alamodome when they went to war in a No Holds Barred match at the namesake event in 2017.

However, the Irishman has not been involved in a singles feud with The Head of The Table since late 2015-early 2016. The winner of the 2012 Royal Rumble infamously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to steal Reigns' first WWE Title at Survivor Series 2015.

This is a fact that the commentators have repeatedly brought up in recent weeks, teasing another program between the two warriors.

The Celtic Warrior has been a mainstay in the mid-card scene for a long time; a championship program with the industry's top star could be his ticket back into the spotlight.

#3. Why Kevin Owens should challenge Roman Reigns: The narrative possesses the KO-Sami Zayn dynamic

The most over superstar in WWE today is Sami Zayn, who has reinvented himself as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. However, Zayn's allegiance to the Samoan faction has come at the expense of his long-standing friendship with Kevin Owens, whom he betrayed at Survivor Series: WarGames to prove his loyalty to Roman Reigns.

However, as amazing and entertaining as The Honorary Uce gimmick has been, The Bloodline will eventually turn their back on Zayn primarily because he isn't a blood relative. It is not a question of if but when - a fact that Owens brought up in the lead-up to Survivor Series.

Current plans call for Reigns to face Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, heralding that a heartbreaking split is almost inevitable. One can logically assume that his removal will have something to do with his connection to KO.

Owens stated that he wanted nothing to do with The Honorary Uce following Survivor Series, but they are real-life best friends and will eventually have to confront reality. This relationship dynamic makes The Prizefighter's pursuit of The Bloodline stimulating and filled with opportunities.

A potential program with Sheamus will not have the same heat or dynamic and thus may come off as lackluster.

#2. Why Sheamus should face Roman Reigns: The former WWE Champion is a more plausible challenger

Sheamus and Roman Reigns have had their run-ins lately.

With all due respect to KO, his chances of dethroning The Tribal Chief are slim to none. He couldn't do it during the initial days of Roman Reigns' run as champion, owing to Jey Uso's and Paul Heyman's interference.

The Bloodline is stronger than ever now. Five-on-one is almost impossible ask for The Prizefighter, who is very short on allies.

However, the story is quite different for Sheamus, who has The Brawling Brutes on his side. Ridge Holland and Butch are two of the hardest-hitting men on SmackDown. Add Drew McIntyre to the mix, and the numbers game is almost neutralized. This will help ensure a fair fight because each of the aforementioned stars has a bone to pick with The Bloodline.

Furthermore, The Celtic Warrior is experiencing a late-career resurgence, putting on "bangers" and earning the respect of the fans. At 44, he has never been more fired up and dedicated. Combined with his aggressive ring style and ferociousness, Sheamus would prove a formidable challenger for The Tribal Chief.

#1. Why Kevin Owens should face Roman Reigns: All the signs point towards it as the most logical direction

KO has been eyeing The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline for several months. He had a few run-ins over the summer but was abruptly taken off television.

Kevin Owens returned as the final member of Sheamus' team to face the Roman Reigns-led faction inside WarGames. Around this time, his association with Zayn figured in, and his hatred for Reigns grew.

Owens defeated Jey Uso on the RAW after Survivor Series and laid out Solo Sikoa recently with a jaw-shattering Stunner. Out of respect, he has distanced himself from The Honorary Uce. The Prizefighter's intentions seem clear: he wants The Tribal Chief.

He will not stop until he gets his hands on Roman Reigns, whom he blames for brainwashing and using his real-life best friend. Furthermore, some actual hostility may have been brewing between the two stars following their unplanned skirmish at Survivor Series that frustrated The Head of The Table.

By all means, WWE's intent seems clear. They want to do KO vs. Roman, which will pave the way for Zayn's removal from The Bloodline.

