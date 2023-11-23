2-time WWE Champion to finally join forces with Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series? Exploring potential heel turn

A WWE Superstar could decide to finally join Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day this Saturday night at Survivor Series.

The Judgment Day will be in action at Survivor Series in a WarGames match. Drew McIntyre has joined the heel faction to compete in the WarGames match against the returning Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley was able to persuade McIntyre to join the faction after he came up short against Rollins at Crown Jewel. The former WWE Champion has failed to win a title in several chances this year and elected to join forces with The Judgment Day to get back on track.

Seth Rollins has had an admirable run as World Heavyweight Champion so far, but his days could be numbered. The Visionary has vowed to be a fighting champion, but the punishment is starting to add up. Seth Rollins could decide to strike a deal with Rhea Ripley ahead of the premium live event and betray his teammates during the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The deal could be that Damian Priest will agree not to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him, and in exchange, Seth Rollins would join The Judgment Day.

WWE shared a promotional graphic for the WarGames match after Randy Orton's return was announced. In the graphic, Seth Rollin's render is him as his heel character, The Messiah. It could be nothing, or it also could be a hint that the two-time WWE Champion is planning something devious this Saturday night.

Rhea Ripley claims Judgment Day member is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently claimed that Damian Priest could take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE if he wanted to.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley claimed that Damian Priest was ready for anything. She added that the veteran is capable of taking whichever championship he wants, and the sky is the limit for the RAW star.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it," said Rhea Ripley. [5:39 – 6:03]

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has until July 1, 2024 to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Only time will tell when The Archer of Infamy decides when the time is right to cash in for a title shot.

