2-time WWE Champion to suddenly turn face due to The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is one of the top superstars in WWE. He gained popularity after winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE Championship.

However, McIntyre later turned heel on the November 13, 2023, episode of RAW when he helped The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior then went on hiatus after being defeated by Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event 39.

Upon returning on the July 4 episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre confronted Cody and Randy Orton to set up a match with the latter at SNME XL, where he was defeated. However, he later got back his win at SummerSlam 2025, teaming with Logan Paul against The Viper and Jelly Roll in a tag team match.

While the bitter rivals have seemingly not buried the hatchet on the blue brand, McIntyre might move to RAW for a sudden face turn due to The Vision in a massive twist. Speaking in an ambush interview by Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple in New York City, the two-time WWE Champion revealed he would like to face Bron Breakker when asked about a dream match that interests him in the future, calling their potential match a "big one."

Given this angle, the creative team might have Drew McIntyre move to the red brand to spark a feud with Breakker in a shocking twist. Since the latter is a member of The Vision, who is currently one of the top heels in WWE, it could lead to The Scottish Warrior's sudden face turn as part of a blockbuster storyline.

However, while this could be a hint, it is quite unlikely to happen since the 40-year-old is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown, and he has been rumored to face John Cena in the latter's retirement tour.

Drew McIntyre to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

If the above scenario happens, Drew McIntyre might challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after his potential match against Bron Breakker.

McIntyre hasn't been a champion since Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania XL a few minutes after the latter defeated Rollins to win the title. With that being said, the 40-year-old could seek to regain the title.

In a shocking twist, Drew McIntyre might challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since he has a pinfall victory over Seth at 'Mania, there's a possibility he could do the same in their rematch.

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

