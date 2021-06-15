2 WWE legends who should retire in 2021 and 3 who shouldn't

WWE has made quite a few changes to their roster over the last year as they have let go of several stars since the pandemic began. The WWE Universe also saw a few legends wrestle in their last match in 2020.

The Undertaker faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and hung up his coat and hat for good. Big Show also perhaps wrestled his last match in the company in 2020, as he is currently with AEW.

Kane took part in this year's Royal Rumble and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later in the year. He too could have wrestled in his last match in the company as he hasn't featured in a legitimate match since 2018.

There are a few legends who still feature occasionally in WWE, who could be coming to the end of their career. Let's take a look at 2 WWE legends who should retire and 3 who shouldn't in 2021

#5 Goldberg - Should retire from WWE in 2021

Goldberg is a pro wrestling icon, but the WCW legend polarizes opinion among fans. Most fans feel that Goldberg is way past his best and shouldn't be wrestling, especially as a main event player, competing for world titles.

Goldberg, who will turn 55 later this year, was in a feud with Drew McIntyre earlier this year, when the two faced off at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. Goldberg has been used to put over Superstars like McIntyre in WWE over the last year, as he did the same with Braun Strowman at last year's WrestleMania.

But it's quite clear that he is no longer seen as a legitimate badass in WWE, and there are fears that he - or his opponent - could get injured, like in his match with The Undertaker. It's time for the WWE Hall of Famer to walk off into the sunset and call it a day.

Goldberg's detractors, however, will not be pleased to learn that he still has five matches remaining on his WWE contract which expires in 2023.

