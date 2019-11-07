2 WWE RAW Superstars who haven't won on RAW in over a decade (and 3 who never have)

Brock Lesnar mostly competes at WWE PPVs

Match outcomes do not mean everything in WWE’s world of sports entertainment, but history has proven that a series of victories or defeats can help define certain Superstars’ legacies.

For example, regardless of what she does for the rest of her career, Asuka will go down in history as one of the top female Superstars of her generation due to her 914-day undefeated streak in NXT/WWE.

On the flip side, Superstars including Barry Horowitz and Curt Hawkins will always be remembered for being perennial losers in WWE over the course of several years.

Looking at the current RAW roster after the 2019 draft, it was noticeable that a few current Superstars have not won on the show in a very long time – or, in some cases, not at all.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two red brand Superstars who have not won on RAW in over a decade, plus three Superstars who are still waiting for their first victory on Monday nights.

#5 Yet to win on RAW: Eric Young

It looked as though Eric Young could be a big success in WWE after becoming part of the dominant SAnitY faction with Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross in NXT in 2016.

However, after the group moved to SmackDown without Cross in the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up, it quickly became apparent that they were not going to repeat their NXT success on WWE’s main roster.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions were hardly used on television during their one-year run on the blue brand, so it was hardly surprising that they went their separate ways after losing a 3-on-1 handicap match in embarrassing fashion against The Miz.

Young has been a member of the RAW roster since the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up took place after WrestleMania 35, but he has not won any of his three matches on the show over the last seven months.

His most recent defeat came in a one-on-one match against Aleister Black in October.

