2 WWE Superstars who failed as Roman Reigns' tag team partner and 3 who succeeded

Roman Reigns has had 43 different tag team partners on WWE television

Roman Reigns is set to team up with The Undertaker to face Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon in one of the featured matches at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

Since Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, left WWE and The Shield officially split up, “The Big Dog” has been without a tag team partner during his multiple battles with the McMahons, McIntyre & Elias.

On the June 24 episode of Raw, one night after defeating McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds, it looked as though the former Shield member was going to come out second-best in another 2-on-1 assault by McIntyre & McMahon.

However, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, The Undertaker appeared out of nowhere and helped Reigns – the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 33 – to take out his villainous rivals.

Although Reigns has had dozens of tag team partners throughout his career, he has never joined forces with the legendary “Deadman” in a televised WWE match.

With Extreme Rules on the horizon, let’s take a look at two Superstars who failed as the former Universal champion’s partner and three Superstars who succeeded.

Disclaimer: Statistics in this article were obtained from Cagematch.net. Multi-person tag team matches (e.g. six-man tag and Survivor Series elimination matches) are also included in the stats.

#5 Succeeded: Daniel Bryan

Following his controversial victory in the 2015 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns was forced to re-earn his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 31 by facing Daniel Bryan at the inaugural Fastlane pay-per-view.

The two rivals teamed up multiple times in the build-up to their WWE Championship #1 contender match, with The Authority (Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury, Kane, Seth Rollins & The Big Show) proving to be the first of many opponents who they would go on to defeat in February 2015.

The most famous tag team match involving Reigns & Bryan as partners came on SmackDown when they outlasted six other teams – Damien Mizdow & The Miz, The Usos, Los Matadores, Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil, The Ascension and Kane & The Big Show – to win a 47-minute gauntlet match.

Overall, the former WWE champions have teamed together in seven televised matches, winning all seven.

