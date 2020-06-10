20 WWE matches that Edge vs. Randy Orton has to be greater than

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Edge and Randy Orton have their work cut out!

Edge vs. Randy Orton will take place at WWE Backlash.

Edge vs. Randy Orton has already been filmed

Much of the promotion for the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view has revolved around Edge vs. Randy Orton – an encounter that WWE is advertising as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

Needless to say, this unique tagline has caused quite a stir amongst the WWE Universe, especially as Edge has not been involved in a non-stipulation one-on-one match in over nine years.

Can a match really be considered the “greatest ever” when it has not happened yet? Do we even need to see a rematch between Edge and Randy Orton? Is WWE putting too much pressure on Edge?

Edge vs. Randy Orton: The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

Edge has even questioned WWE’s promotion of the match, telling ESPN earlier this week that he did not believe the tagline when he first heard about it.

"I just laughed because I didn't think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise? Because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure. And I don't ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can't control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in."

I am currently drinking the GREATEST COFFEE EVER. #Backlash — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020

As far-fetched as this might seem, let’s assume for the purposes of this article that Edge vs. Randy Orton takes place on Sunday and it really does turn out to be “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”. What, if that is the case, does it need to be greater than to live up to the high-pressure tagline?

In this article, let’s try to answer that very question by running through 20 wrestling matches (note: emphasis on wrestling!) from WWE history that Edge vs. Randy Orton has to be superior to.

#20 Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 30)

WrestleMania 30 is best remembered for Daniel Bryan’s main-event victory and the end of The Undertaker’s undefeated streak, but the opening match of the main PPV cannot be ignored. While the dramatic moments later in the night quite rightly stole the show, Bryan vs. Triple H was the best wrestling match of the event.

#19 Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Evolution)

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair not only kept fans hooked from start to finish in their Last Woman Standing match at WWE’s first all-women’s PPV, but they were also able to showcase their wrestling abilities in a match type that is often tedious and predictable. This is among the best match of both Superstars’ careers.

#18 Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania 10)

When it comes to wrestling matches, there have been fewer better throughout WWE history than Bret Hart. He ended WrestleMania 10 by winning the WWE Championship from Yokozuna, and he started the show by competing in a 20-minute classic against his brother, Owen Hart.

#17 Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 19)

Multiple Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle matches could have been included in this list. You might argue that their 60-minute Ironman match is a better example of a technical wrestling match than their WrestleMania 19 main event. Either way, Edge and Randy Orton, if you’re reading… you need to top this!

