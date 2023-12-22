20-year WWE veteran to join Santos Escobar against the LWO? Analyzing the possibility

Since Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio, he has been attempting to lure the LWO members against the legendary luchador. The 39-year-old has been advocating his belief that Mysterio steals the spotlight from the younger Superstars, which has detrimental effects on them.

As a result, a 20-year veteran could be swayed by Escobar's indoctrination and join him against the Luchador Legend. The name in question is Carlito.

He is currently a prominent part of LWO and has been steering the wheels of the faction in Rey Mysterio's absence. Caribbean Cool happens to be a very good friend of Mysterio's. However, there's a possibility that he will turn on the Hall of Famer after the latter returns to WWE. The 44-year-old could pretend to be on Rey Mysterio's side, only to betray him and join Santos Escobar.

It could happen, as Carlito might deduce that aligning himself with the lucha legend has only nosedived his current WWE run. At the same time, Escobar's exit from LWO has yielded endless opportunities for the latter. Therefore, he could adopt the preachings of El Emperador. Aligning with the Emperor of Lucha Libre would add a massive twist to the LWO saga; the prospect of him joining Santos Escobar in the future cannot be ruled out.

When will Santos Escobar's saga with LWO culminate?

Rey Mysterio's absence has decelerated the storyline between Santos Escobar and LWO. However, it is expected to once again catch steam once the legendary luchador returns to television following his injury.

Previously, there have been reports that WWE was planning faction warfare between Escobar's and Mysterio's teams. Dave Meltzer reported that both teams might see the addition of new members at some point.

WWE seemingly penciled in the plans for that, which will be put into motion once the Master of 619 returns to WWE. Santos Escobar's saga with LWO could culminate in a one-on-one match with Rey Mysterio at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

WWE might be furtively moving the wheels of The LWO storyline in that potential direction. There's a good possibility that the master-protege feud might see its apogee at WrestleMania 40.