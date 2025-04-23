25-year-old unexpected WWE star to become the "Randy Orton" of Paul Heyman's faction? Exploring huge possibility

A new set of Paul Heyman guys were introduced on WWE RAW this week, which many found a comparison with Triple H's Evolution group. Interestingly, a current NXT star heavily compared to Randy Orton might be the recent group's final piece of the puzzle.
At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Seth Rollins. However, the surprises didn't end there, as on the recent RAW episode, Bron Breakker was revealed to be the other person the Hall of Famer recruited. The stable resembles some similarity with Evolution, a group composed of Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. With this in mind, another up-and-coming star, WWE NXT's Myles Borne, can take the next spot.
Many fans compared Myles Borne to Randy Orton multiple times due to their similar appearances, physique, and even in-ring style. This comparison is something that both stars have acknowledged in the past.
Heyman is considered the Flair due to his wide knowledge and tenure, Seth as The Game due to his ideas and accomplishments, and Breakker as The Animal, since both are powerhouses. This leaves a spot for a young and rising star with a lot of potential, like Orton was in the past, which the 25-year-old has.
Which current WWE RAW star can also be the new member of Paul Heyman's new faction?
Following this week's WWE RAW, more speculations ran rampant about who else could join Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. Interestingly, one name that was frequently discussed was Becky Lynch.
The Man also had her surprising moment on the Monday show this week by turning heel against Lyra Valkyria after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. Due to her new character and real-life relationship with Rollins, many think she can be a good fit for the stable. Among the names who think this can happen is Bubba Ray Dudley.
While on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer raised the possibility of Lynch teaming up with Rollins. Dudley added that if she does join the alliance, her heel turn would make more sense compared to when she turned heel in 2021.
"Here's the positive about the potential: we don't know if Becky Lynch just turned heel on her own and will never be aligned or associated with Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman. But it's a much better idea than when they turned Becky Lynch heel back in the day."
It will be interesting to see what else Paul Heyman's new group has in store.