25-year-old WWE Superstar to replace Randy Orton after his loss to John Cena at Backlash? Potential explored

Randy Orton had a massive weekend at Backlash, as he unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Due to the result of the title match, The Viper can make some major changes on SmackDown that may even result in a rising NXT star joining the brand.

Despite Randy Orton's best efforts to dethrone John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion, The Cenation Leader ensured he remained the champion by using dirty tactics like delivering a low blow and striking his opponent with the belt. Due to what happened, The Viper can express his frustration and state he no longer sees a world championship future for him on WWE SmackDown, leading him to join RAW. Interestingly, this may lead to NXT star Myles Borne joining the brand.

After the 25-year-old became the number-one contender for the NXT Championship, he is now set to face Oba Femi for the title at Battleground on May 25. However, if he loses the title at the event, he can decide to join SmackDown, especially if Orton does switch brands soon.

The 25-year-old has been compared to The Viper several times due to their similar physical appearance, charisma, and even character. Randy's absence will surely be felt on SmackDown if he does leave, but the pressure can be good practice for Myles to develop his character further on the main roster.

What did Randy Orton say about losing to John Cena at WWE Backlash?

Losing is never a good feeling, especially if a championship is at stake. Although Randy Orton didn't defeat John Cena for the title in St. Louis, the presence of his family still made it all worth it.

In a Backlash 2025 vlog on WWE's YouTube channel, The Apex Predator expressed that he truly thought he would become a 15-time World Champion, but his wife, kids, father, mother, and loved ones being present in the audience lessened the blow.

"I really thought I was gonna go home with the Undisputed Championship. Oh God, sorry, I can't express how much that feeling absolutely s**ks. But that being said, well, I had my wife and my kids in the front row, [and] I had my father and my mother up in a suite. Some friends and family [were] scattered throughout the Enterprise Center. I saw my eight-year-old little daughter, Brooklyn, just as excited as can be, and scream. [sic] Although I really wish I was going home with that title for the 15th time," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Randy Orton and John Cena in WWE.

