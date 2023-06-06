26-year-old star must step up if Damian Priest fails to win the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar must step up to the plate if Damian Priest fails to capture the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on RAW.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles battled in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals at Night of Champions. Rollins emerged victorious and has vowed to be a fighting champion on the red brand. He issued an Open Challenge over the weekend, and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest immediately accepted.

Damian Priest has become a star on the main roster after a shaky start. The Judgment Day faction has helped his career immensely, and the 40-year-old is set for the biggest match of his life tonight when he battles Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. If Priest falls short tonight, it is time for Dominik Mysterio to go after the title.

Dominik's popularity has grown exponentially since joining The Judgment Day and aligning with Rhea Ripley. His bizarre relationship with the SmackDown Women's Champion has captivated the WWE Universe, and Dom could be ready to become a main event talent.

Seth Rollins has established himself as the top babyface on the red brand, all the evidence anyone would need to confirm that is to listen to the crowd during his entrance. A long and well-planned rivalry against the young Mysterio could lead to Dom becoming one of the faces of the company sooner than later.

Damian Priest has completely transformed himself to become a WWE Superstar

Damian Priest has lost over 100 pounds and is in the best shape of his life heading into tonight's World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently praised The Archer of Infamy for his incredible body transformation. The Hardcore Legend took to Instagram recently and praised Priest for his weight loss.

Foley joked that he's still holding out hope that he be able to join The Judgment Day.

"WHAT A TRANSFORMATION! I can hardly believe this is what @archerofinfamy used to look like. It barely even seems like the same guy! Much credit and respect to Damian for this - and I’m not just saying that because I’m still holding out the slightest hope that I might one day join #TheJudgmentDay. 🙏🤞…have a nice day!" wrote Mick Foley.

Damian Priest has captured the United States Championship during his time on the main roster and held the North American Championship in NXT. It will be interesting to see if he can pull off the upset tonight on WWE RAW and defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

