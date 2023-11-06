27-year-old star to return after 237+ days following Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? 4 signs it may happen!

The SmackDown women's division was dramatically shaken up at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The big show in Saudi Arabia featured a handful of bouts for women, with one highlighting IYO SKY.

The Genius Of The Sky defended her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The two had a great bout, which ultimately ended with IYO pinning Belair after an Over The Moonsault. Of course, that was thanks to interference from the returning Kairi Sane.

Kairi had left World Wrestling Entertainment officially in 2021 but was essentially gone from the company by 2020. Her return had long been rumored, and fans are ecstatic to see her back. Interestingly, she may not be the only Japanese star potentially returning to the company.

There's a chance that Sarray, a former NXT talent, may also be on her way back to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. This article will look at several signs that could point to her return being legitimate and that Triple H may be looking to bring her back.

Below are four signs Sarray may be returning to WWE.

#4. The hiring freeze is seemingly now over

Jade Cargill

The past year and a half or so have been quite chaotic for WWE. Vince McMahon had numerous allegations sent his way, which led to him retiring. Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, only for Vince to force himself back in earlier this year with the intention of selling the company.

Due to the intention to sell, WWE seemingly had a hiring freeze. They stopped bringing in new talent throughout much of the year. Once the Endeavor merger went through, however, things appear to have changed.

The company has hired or re-hired several notable names, including Jade Cargill, Brian Pillman Jr., Kairi Sane, and Carlito. If the promotion wishes to re-hire Sarray, it would certainly be possible in the current climate.

#3. There have been Black Lotus teases from an insider

Kairi Sane in 2017

The Black Lotus Triad was a stable in Lucha Underground. It featured the likes of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane prior to the pair joining WWE, along with a handful of other members. The group stood out in the promotion and notably only featured women of Asian descent.

Interestingly, BWE on social media regularly made vague references to the stable prior to Kairi Sane's WWE return. Another insider has since made the claim that IYO and Kairi's new alliance will feature two other stars, albeit with no direct names given.

A stable featuring solely women of Asian descent being back in play could very well mean the return of Sarray. While the talented star could and would fit in anywhere, uniting with the pair could make sense. Plus, Kairi and Sarray did team up together earlier this year.

#2. Reports indicate WWE is interested in re-signing Sarray

Expand Tweet

Of course, Sarray being pegged for the stable doesn't just come down to her country of origin, nor teaming up with Kairi in the past. Much of the speculation comes thanks to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

During a recent Q&A session, the wrestling insider revealed that WWE is working on getting Sarray back in the fold. This surprised some fans, as a previous report from PWInsider claimed that while she was indeed looking for a return to the United States, it seemingly wouldn't be with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Now that it has come to light that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials are looking to bring her back, it would make a lot of sense for them to do so as part of this new stable allegedly being formed. She would only add to an already impressive lineup.

#1. The Black Lotus Triad actually had four members

Expand Tweet

When people fantasy book this new alleged faction, most are adding a different third member to the lineup other than Sarray. That person is The Empress Of Tomorrow and former WWE Women's Champion Asuka.

Asuka has a long history with both IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. She and IYO teamed up together in Japan. Meanwhile, The Pirate Princess and Asuka were known as The Kabuki Warriors and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Asuka uniting with the two makes more sense on paper than almost anybody.

Thankfully, the Black Lotus Triad wasn't actually made up of just three people. If the concept of the faction is being recreated in World Wrestling Entertainment, they may want four members like the original incarnation. This would make Sarray's inclusion all the more likely

