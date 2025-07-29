27-year-old touted to be the next Brock Lesnar to cost Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio will finally square off against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025 for his Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day member has been unable to compete for a while now after sustaining an injury. He got cleared after taking a medical re-evaluation on last week's edition of RAW and will look to defend the title this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This week's episode of the red brand saw Dominik compete for the first time in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match after getting medically cleared. Sadly, AJ Styles and The Kabuki Warriors emerged victorious against The Judgment Day members, with Styles pinning the IC Champion for the win.

While 'Dirty' Dom is looking to retain his title this weekend, in a massive twist, Parker Boudreaux might interfere and cost him the IC Championship. The former WWE star has been working in AAA lately, where Dominik recently appeared and challenged for the AAA Mega Championship.

In a shocking turn of events at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Boudreaux, once touted as the "next Brock Lesnar," could make a sudden appearance during the high-stakes bout and cost Dominik Mysterio. Arguably, this could set the former AEW star up for a potential feud with The Judgment Day member as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, this angle is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see how things play out at SummerSlam 2025.

Will The Judgment Day members lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Title at SummerSlam?

Raquel Rodriquez and Roxanna Perex are scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair this weekend at SummerSlam 2025. The match was made official on last week's episode of SmackDown after Charlotte spoke to Adam Pearce to secure a title match at the forthcoming event.

The Judgment Day members successfully defended the gold at WWE Evolution 2025 by defeating the team of Alexa and Charlotte alongside two other teams. While many fans are seemingly enjoying the bond between The Goddess and The Queen on the blue brand, Triple H and his creative team could book the two for the win at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, the above scenario is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

