28-year-old star to be forced to turn heel and join Seth Rollins' potential faction? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins turned the tables on Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Turning heel, The Visionary got Paul Heyman to betray his Tribal Chief and his best friend and subsequently won the Triple Threat Match. Interestingly, following Night Two of ‘Mania, Lyra Valkyria could be forced to turn heel and join The Architect’s cause.

Ahead of The Show of Shows, Seth Rollins delivered a promo on SmackDown, noting that he couldn’t let CM Punk or Roman Reigns win the Triple Threat Match. He said that the victory of either of his opponents would mean the death of the pro wrestling business, claiming that Punk pretended to care about fans and the business. He also highlighted that the OTC was way worse than The Second City Saint, as the 39-year-old didn’t even bother to pretend.

Believing in his cause and fed up with Reigns and Punk forcing him into uncomfortable situations, Paul Heyman sided with The Revolutionary, turning heel with him. Interestingly, Becky Lynch returned on WrestleMania 41 Night Two to support Lyra Valkyria, ending her hiatus since May 2024.

The Man replaced Bayley after The Role Model was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage and helped her fellow countrywoman against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Defeating The Judgment Day duo, Lynch and Valkyria became the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, The Man’s help could come at a cost. If Lynch joins her real-life husband, she may force the 28-year-old star to turn heel and join Seth's potential faction.

Becky Lynch hasn’t established her character as either a heel or a babyface so far. But if she joins Seth Rollins, it will establish her as a negative character. Thus, the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion may also be forced to turn heel. The same outcome awaited Kofi Kingston and Johnny Gargano, who gave in to their respective tag team partners' will and gave up their babyface character.

Having a dual champion like Valkyria would definitely bolster the strength of Seth Rollins’ potential faction. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Seth Rollins to recruit several superstars to his potential faction?

Seth Rollins wants to save the pro wrestling business, an agenda that seems to be a bigger version of his Monday Night Messiah gimmick. Thus, just like last time, The Visionary would need allies to correct and strengthen WWE's roster and weed out ‘selfish’ stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

The Architect may approach Logan Paul and ask the social media star to join his potential faction. Notably, the former United States Champion is a big opportunist who is always on the lookout to get to a higher position in WWE. He was even willing to sell his soul to The Rock shortly after The Final Boss urged Cody Rhodes to become his corporate champion.

The Revolutionary could also approach Bron Breakker to add more muscle power to his potential group. The Unpredictable Badass lost the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 Night Two to Dominik Mysterio. Notably, Bron replaced Brock Lesnar in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has since established himself as a formidable performer on the main roster.

Thus, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion could join Seth's potential faction and become the new Paul Heyman guy. However, this is also mere conjecture at this point.

It will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins and The Wiseman plan to do in the coming days on WWE RAW.

