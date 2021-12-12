4 Best Storylines of WWE in 2021

As we near the end of the year, it's time to look back and reflect on the year in WWE.

Admittedly, the creative team is not known for compelling, long-term storytelling. The characters and stories they have told this past year miss the mark more often than not. With the emergence of Nick Khan as Vince McMahon's right-hand man, we've seen more talent cuts from the company than we ever have before, at least in the recent past.

Still, there are a few bright spots to remember in 2021 and, as always, you have to hope that things improve in 2022. With more and more competition from other promotions than ever before, WWE finds itself in the position of not being the only show in town anymore.

While that's a good thing for fans, WWE will need to find a way to keep up. Here are some instances where that has worked in the past year.

4. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

WWE @WWE



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?



wwe.com/shows/hellinac… The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure? The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?wwe.com/shows/hellinac…

It was an interesting decision to go back to Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a long-term program for the WWE Championship, given that they had completed a multi-match feud in 2020.

While it did overstay its welcome after a while, it re-introduced Lashley as a dominant powerhouse, well-deserving of the main event spot. His feud with McIntyre has served him well, as it looks like he'll be re-entering the title picture shortly.

For McIntyre, the opposite has happened. He's starting to lose some of the momentum he had during his initial title run. And after receiving title shot after title shot, in addition to the introduction of an oversized sword and old Scottish tales, he has started to lose the goodwill he once had with the fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman