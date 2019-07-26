3 big matches we would like to see at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is less three weeks away and the anticipation is sky-high. The storylines are gradually developing for the biggest show of the summer. WWE has already confirmed six matches for the show.

SummerSlam will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Since it is the second biggest pay-per-view after WrestleMania, some big matches take place at the PPV. Some title matches are already set for the event. The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will fight Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, moreover, Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Title against Randy Orton.

The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will take on Natalya, while the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will lock horns with Ember Moon. Furthermore, two non-title matches were confirmed this week. Shane McMahon will tussle Kevin Owens while Bray Wyatt will make his long-awaited in-ring return against Finn Balor.

We are expected to see some more colossal battles at SummerSlam, hence, some big names could be part of the event. Here we discuss three big matches that the WWE Universe would like to see at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Goldberg

Spear vs Spear

Goldberg's last WWE match was at Super ShowDown where the former Universal Champion faced the Undertaker. While it seemed like a dream match for the fans, it turned into a disaster with several botches. There are rumors that Goldberg could return to have a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Though Dolph Ziggler could possibly face to face Goldberg, WWE could make a last-minute change.

While Ziggler is a good performer, he is certainly not a dream opponent for Goldberg. Following a long rivalry with Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns is searching for a new opponent and he could be a great choice to face Goldberg. If the two behemoths decide to collide at SummerSlam, it could take WWE by storm.

After a dismal performance in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg will be aiming to prove his doubters wrong at SummerSlam. Considering both Goldberg and Reigns use Spear, the company could promote the match as 'Spear vs Spear' match.

