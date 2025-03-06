3 Biggest mistakes committed by Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion

It has been nearly a year since Cody Rhodes finished his story and became the Undisputed WWE Champion, dethroning Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The OTC held the title for a record 1,316 days before losing it to Rhodes.

The American Nightmare's title run hasn't been flawless, and in this article, we will take a look at the three biggest mistakes Cody Rhodes has made so far.

#3 He aligned himself with Roman Reigns, and this was the main reason Kevin Owens betrayed him

Roman Reigns returned as a face in WWE after a four-month hiatus to battle Solo Sikoa, who had become the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. The OTC made it clear that his feud with Rhodes wasn't over and that he wanted to reclaim the title. However, The American Nightmare still decided to align with him and help him fight Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0.

This alliance led to a tag team match pitting Reigns and Cody against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood, where the babyface duo emerged victorious. However, this partnership didn't come without a cost for Rhodes. More specifically, it led to Kevin Owens' heel turn and a mega feud with Cody Rhodes, which ended with a brutal ladder match at Royal Rumble.

#2 He broke The Rock’s heart twice

The rivalry between The Rock and Rhodes started a year ago and continues until now. Although it appeared during RAW's premiere on Netflix that the two had reconciled, it didn't last long.

Cody Rhodes turned down an offer from The Rock Elimination Chamber, leading to John Cena's heel turn, who launched a brutal assault on the champion. Rhodes refused again to align with The Final Boss. Last year, he faced him in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania, while The Rock got involved in the Reigns-Rhodes title match the next night.

This year, The Rock and John Cena could team up to take on Cody Rhodes and a partner of his choosing one Night One of WrestleMania 41 before the Cena-Cody title match on Night Two.

#1 Cody Rhodes stuck his nose in the Bloodline business

Even though it wasn't his business to deal with, Cody Rhodes got involved in The Bloodline civil war, starting a feud with Solo Sikoa, which lasted for months and led to the arrival of Jacob Fatu and eventually the return of Roman Reigns.

Cody put his title on the line against Solo at SummerSlam. As mentioned, he later teamed up with Roman against Sikoa and Fatu at Bad Blood. At the same time, his feud with The Street Champion continued on SmackDown until late 2024.

That said, how will The American Nightmare continue his title run, and how will he react to a brutal assault from John Cena and The Rock? The Undisputed WWE Championship match against The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas can change Rhodes' career forever.

