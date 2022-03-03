3 Bold Predictions for the MSG live event: Brock Lesnar loses WWE Championship to returning star, Massive WrestleMania challenge laid down

The Road to WrestleMania 38 is in full swing and WWE is set to present a big live event this coming Saturday at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Multiple championship matches have been announced for the show and several top superstars are scheduled to make an appearance. The fact that WWE has been promoting this show a lot, even on their weekly television programming of RAW and SmackDown, could be a hint towards something big planned.

Let's take a look at three bold predictions for the live event at MSG this Saturday and how it could truly get the fans further hyped for WrestleMania 38. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Brock Lesnar loses the WWE Championship to the returning Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber last month in Saudi Arabia. The match saw Bobby Lashley being taken out without even getting to compete and reports later surfaced that he is suffering from a legitimate injury.

Prior to all this, Lashley was the originally advertised opponent of Lesnar for the Madison Square Garden live event. While the company has now stopped promoting The All Mighty as The Beast Incarnate's opponent on the show, we could be in for a surprising return from the former.

As per the recent reports, Bobby Lashley is trying to get cleared for both WrestleMania as well as the live event in MSG.

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a "championship unification" match. However, Paul Heyman has repeatedly claimed that The Beast Incarnate won't remain the WWE Champion by the time WrestleMania comes.

With Lesnar's opponent for the MSG show still not confirmed, we might see Heyman pull some strings and bring out Lashley. Of course, it all depends on whether he gets medically cleared to compete.

We could then see Reigns somehow cost Lesnar his title as he did at Royal Rumble earlier this year, making their WrestleMania match just for the Universal Championship.

Lashley, on the other hand, could defend the WWE Championship against another top star like Seth Rollins, who currently has no plans for WrestleMania 38. This would also explain why the company is advertising a Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles WWE Championship match for a post-WrestleMania live event.

#2 Finn Balor brings out The Demon

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion. Following his victory, Priest turned heel and viciously attacked Balor. The new United States Champion is now set to defend his title against Priest at the MSG live event.

These two are likely headed for a WrestleMania 38 clash and WWE could take the easier route to just book a non-finish or DQ finish in their match at MSG. However, an interesting idea to surprise the fans would be for Finn Balor to come out as his alter ego, The Demon.

He could then go on to win the bout, leading to Damian Priest tapping into an even darker character, setting up a huge WrestleMania clash with the United States Championship on the line.

#1 Pat McAfee lays down WrestleMania challenge to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon (left); Pat McAfee (right)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is all set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show. As per reports, this appearance will kick-start a program between the two, leading to Vince McMahon making his in-ring return and wrestling at WrestleMania 38.

Now, we might see Mr. McMahon get into a heated argument with McAfee during this interview, insulting him, and ending up punching him and walking off. We could then see Pat McAfee, who might be on commentary during the MSG live event, lay down a challenge to Vince McMahon to "man up" and face him.

This could be a great way to set up their rumored WrestleMania match.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Vince McMahon's rumored in-ring return? Yes No 43 votes so far