3 Bray Wyatt rumors that fell completely flat

Bray Wyatt has been missing in action since the Road to WrestleMania this year, as it was revealed that he’s been dealing with an undisclosed real-life injury. His most notable match was the so-called Pitch Black match, where he defeated fellow WWE Superstar LA Knight.

Prior to his return in 2022, numerous rumors have popped up about how he will be reintroduced to the WWE Universe. A similar scenario is happening as of late as rumors about his return to action are making the rounds.

There were rumors that got fans hyped. However, there are some that completely missed the mark. To that end, check out some of the Bray Wyatt rumors that completely fell flat.

#3 Windham Rotunda is All Elite

During Bray Wyatt’s initial release from WWE in 2021, fans were trying to predict his next move. The most obvious route for the WWE Superstar at the time was All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

It was expected that he will be joining WWE’s closest rival since a lot of former talent that was released by WWE at the time had signed up with Tony Khan’s promotion. It may have gained attention from both fans and pro-wrestling pundits, but the hype quickly disappeared.

In line with this, Khan was asked whether he contacted Bray Wyatt’s management about bringing him to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He responded that he hasn’t talked to the WWE Superstar, highlighting that the only time that they spoke to each other was during Chris Jericho’s birthday.

Dave Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that there was a “plan in place at one point” for Wyatt to be in AEW. He even went on to reveal that IMPACT also expressed their interest in signing the Superstar.

#2 The Shiend

Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend alter ego became one of the hottest acts in WWE when it was introduced in 2019. The menacing appearance of Wyatt’s otherworldly persona struck fear in the entire WWE locker room, not to mention that he made quick work of anyone who challenged him inside the squared circle.

Come 2020, Wyatt joined forces with former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss as she eventually embraced the dark side. Bliss would later turn on Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, not to mention that this was the final match of Wyatt as The Fiend before being let go by WWE. But did you know that there was a rumor back then about an alleged scrapped gimmick involving Wyatt and WWE Superstar Dana Brooke?

Per the murmurings, it was believed that WWE planned to book Dana alongside Wyatt after the latter’s fallout with Little Miss Bliss. But it got canceled due to Wyatt’s release. Additionally, it was believed that Brooke was supposed to take on the role of the character dubbed The Shiend.

Wyatt took to Twitter to quash such a rumor stating that it was false. He clarified that it was just an angle made for a game.

#1 Bray Wyatt forming his own faction

This probably is one of the most notable rumors that Bray Wyatt got involved in prior to his 2022 return.

The rumor at the time suggests that Wyatt – upon his return to the company, would be forming a faction to be known as The Wyatt 6. This was further strengthened during his return at 2022’s Extreme Rules, where he was accompanied by his Firefly Fun House friends, who came to life and appeared sporadically among the crowd. Wyatt’s Twitter handle was even named after the yet-to-materialize faction and has remained that way to this day.

Numerous WWE Superstars and even pro-wrestlers from other promotions were linked to Wyatt due to the rumor. A couple of notable names include former Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions Vincent and Dutch (Bill Carr).

The two wrestlers were spotted during an episode of NXT back in December of 2022. In line with this, it was later revealed that the duo participated in the WWE tryouts in Orlando at the time, which further strengthened the above-mentioned speculation.

However, the Bray Wyatt faction never came to fruition. What fans got was another masked character known as Uncle Howdy. The rumor gained traction, but this, too, faded pretty quickly.

