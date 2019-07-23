3 changes that Eric Bischoff can make to SmackDown Live

Rishi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 471 // 23 Jul 2019, 17:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Executive Director of SmackDown Live

WWE has made Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff the executive directors of Raw and SmackDown Live respectively. Heyman has been visible in his new role lately, but Eric Bischoff is yet to start.

The WWE universe has its fingers crossed in the hope of a positive change in the quality of the WWE product. The changes on Raw have been a lot more obvious primarily because the red brand was an absolute disaster before Heyman stepped in.

Nevertheless, the Blue Brand is far from perfect, and we may be in for some interesting changes once Bischoff takes over in earnest on SmackDown Live.

Here are the three changes that he can implement on the 'B' Show -

#3 Breaking Up the New Day

The New Day

New Day is the most beloved faction in the entire company. They've had multiple tag team title reigns, and there's just nothing more for them to accomplish as a team now.

Breaking up the New Day doesn't necessarily mean that anyone has to turn heel - the faction could just go at separate ways to win more singles titles and reunite somewhere down the line.

Big E and Xavier Woods are two of the most charismatic and talented stars in all of WWE, and they should be considered for major title contention, but that won't happen as long as they're in Kofi's shadow. That has become more obvious ever since he deservedly won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year.

Advertisement

#2 Pushing the Young Superstars

One of the best talent of SmackDown Live

Reportedly, Paul Heyman is a Ricochet fan; the same has been apparent over the past couple weeks. Ricochet is embroiled in a high-profile rivalry with AJ Styles with the United States Championship up for contention.

There have been rumors circulating that Heyman is also a big fan of Braun Strowman. Maybe Braun will finally get the main event push he has been working toward all these years. On SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens has quickly become the hottest act, and a returning Nakamura has been more vicious than ever.

Eric Bischoff should go a step further and direct his attention towards a younger star and push someone like Aleister Black. Black is one of the most magnetic and unique stars in the world, and Bischoff can very easily build the entire brand around him.

#1 Reduce Shane McMahon's Appearances

Shane McMahon

SmackDown has always benefited from the fact that it's a two-hour show. Generally speaking, it has been a more hard-hitting and sports-based show compared to Raw since the brand split in 2016. The flip-side of an hour or less of programming is that the company has to carefully choose which superstars to feature on the show.

Shane has become one of the most overexposed stars in the entire promotion. He has been the focus on both brands for quite some time now.

One of the biggest changes Bischoff can make is to reduce Shane's exposure and let up-and-coming superstars benefit from the spotlight and establish themselves on the biggest stage, or dedicate it towards exciting feuds leading into SummerSlam.

See WWE Smackdown Live Updates, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown updates page