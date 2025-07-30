  • home icon
3 Consequences Bron Breakker could face for taking over Seth Rollins' WWE faction

By Love Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 06:59 GMT
Seth Rollins is the original leader of RAW faction. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; Netflix]
Seth Rollins is the original leader of RAW faction. [Image credits: WWE.com & Netflix]

Bron Breakker seemingly declared himself as the new leader of Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW this week. The new Big Dog, during a segment with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, asserted that the faction now has a leader when the Oracle raised the concern of having no leadership in Rollins' absence.

The actions of the former NXT Champion may imply that he did not have permission from the Visionary to call himself the new leader, and he took this decision on his own. This may be why the actions of the Breakker could lead to some consequences.

In this article, we will discuss three consequences Bron Breakker could face for taking over the Architect faction on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Breakker might get punished in the WWE ring

One of the potential aftermaths of Bron taking over the WWE alliance could see him getting punished in the ring. This punishment could involve him taking on a form of physical punishment, such as Bronson Reed hitting him with multiple Tsunamis.

As the injury to Seth Rollins is expected to take an extended time to recover, the Tsnuami could be the one who executes this. Paul Heyman could state that he had a conversation with the Visionary after Bron asserted himself as the new leader, and Rollins is unhappy with this move.

Due to this, the Architect has decided that the former WWE NXT Champion will be punished in the ring, with him being physically attacked by Reed. Such punishment is a move to solidify the notion that going against Rollins will lead to serious consequences. It also gives Breakker the chance to show his toughness by getting right back up after enduring multiple Tsunamis.

#2. Kicked out of the group upon Rollins' return

Seth Rollins' return will again put him in the position of leader, and after learning that Bron has taken over the group without authorization, it could lead to Breakker being kicked out of the faction.

The Revolutionary could not only kick him out but could also destroy him on WWE RAW. This can even lead to a feud between Rollins and Breakker afterwards.

#1. Hold him back

Another consequence Bron might face for asserting himself as the new leader of the faction could be him being held back in the group. Whenever the Visionary makes his WWE return, he might ensure that Breakker doesn't get any major opportunities. He may instead prioritize Bronson Reed and intentionally hold the new Big Dog back.

This will serve as a cold punishment for him and make sure that he never pulls a similar move in the future.

