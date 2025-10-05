3 Consequences Seth Rollins could face for disobeying Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his manager, Paul Heyman, haven't been on the same page for the past few days. It came out in the open this week on SmackDown, when Rollins openly defied Heyman's orders and went out to attack Cody Rhodes, only to be humbled with a Cross Rhodes by the American Nightmare.Rollins had attacked Randy Orton in the main event of the show during the tag team match. Bronson Reed then executed a Tsunami on The Viper, and Orton had to eat a pinfall from the 330-pound monster. However, The Visionary wanted more, and he wanted to attack Cody Rhodes, his opponent at WWE Crown Jewel PLE this month. Heyman warned him, saying that Cody is in his head, but Rollins went against the Wiseman's command. And when The Visionary was taken out with a Cross Rhodes, Heyman stopped Bronson Reed and Breakker from intervening. It was largely done to let Rollins face the music for his actions.Therefore, in this listicle, we will list three consequences Seth Rollins could face for disobeying Paul Heyman in WWE.#3 Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker turn on Seth RollinsPaul Heyman can betray Seth Rollins sooner or later by getting The Brons to turn on their leader. Heyman and Rollins had been going quite well since their alliance at WrestleMania 41. However, Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025 has changed the dynamics.Heyman's backstage conversation with Brock Lesnar on SmackDown a few days back, and the Wiseman announcing for Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, was shocking. Moreover, Cody Rhodes' warning to Rollins and The Brons, that Heyman's loyalty can't be trusted, also might have gotten over The Visionary's head. Therefore, the group might split sooner than expected, and Paul Heyman could betray Seth Rollins. #2 Paul Heyman brings in Brock Lesnar to take over The VisionAnother consequence of Seth Rollins defying Paul Heyman's orders could be The Wiseman roping in The Beast to take over the faction. There are strong signs that Lesnar could soon ally with Heyman, which would also be their last WWE run as a unit. This might happen after Crown Jewel, and Lesnar can attack Seth Rollins any day on Heyman's orders. This would lead to a babyface turn for Rollins, with him going one-on-one against The Beast at WrestleMania 42. And at the event, Brock might just dethrone Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.#1 Paul Heyman costs Seth Rollins his WWE World Heavyweight Championship and gets back with BloodlineAfter his differences with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman can ditch The Vision and go back to Roman Reigns and The Usos to reform The Bloodline once again. But before that, The Oracle can turn on Rollins, costing him his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.He may then move in with Roman Reigns and get Jimmy and Jey Uso together to form the iconic Bloodline once again. Although it is far-fetched, this possibility can't be ruled out after Seth Rollins openly defied Heyman's orders. It will be interesting to see how Heyman and Rollins work for the next few weeks. Will the Wiseman continue working with Rollins or is there something more sinister going on in his mind? We'll find out soon.